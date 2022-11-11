ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Teams With Interest

After finishing the 2022 season in third place in the National League West with an 81-81 record and 30 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be active in free agency this winter. As many have linked San Francisco as a possible...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Rejects Qualifying Offer

After years of not worrying about shortstop, it is now arguably the biggest need on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster after losing Corey Seager prior to the 2022 season and having Trea Turner enter free agency this offseason. The Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Turner last week,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners 2022-2023 Offseason To-Do List: Part 1 – Free Agents

How do the Seattle Mariners build off their successful 2022 season? One place to look for answers is a loaded crop of free agents. 2022 was an amazing season for the Seattle Mariners. They FINALLY ended the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The M’s weren’t happy to just...
SEATTLE, WA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Disagrees With Assessment Dodgers Didn’t Have ‘Fun’

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most talented rosters in recent memory and won a franchise-record 111 games, their postseason run ended after just four games, which brought up questions of why the team failed when it mattered most. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP

On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Part-Owner Magic Johnson Partnered With Feed The Children & GM For Holiday Event

Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson kicked off the holiday season by partnering with Feed the Children and General Motors to give back in his home state of Michigan. Johnson went to Second Ebenezer Baptist Church in Detroit to give out supplies to more than 800 families to help make their Thanksgiving and holiday season better. Each family was given fresh food, canned goods, water, coats, toys, books and more by Johnson and the volunteers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
dodgerblue.com

Cy Young, MVP & Complete 2022 BBWAA Awards Schedule On MLB Network

With the 2022 season now in the rearview mirror, there is one final chance to look back on the year with the MLB Awards schedule. While several honors have already been handed out, the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Awards will be distributed this week on MLB Network.
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Select Four Players

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
SEATTLE, WA
dodgerblue.com

MLB Sponsorship Partner FTX Files For Bankruptcy

In 2021, FTX Trading Limited, along with its parent company West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US, announced a long-term and global partnership with Major League Baseball. It made FTX the official cryptocurrency exchange brand for MLB and marked the first-ever partnership between a professional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy