Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson kicked off the holiday season by partnering with Feed the Children and General Motors to give back in his home state of Michigan. Johnson went to Second Ebenezer Baptist Church in Detroit to give out supplies to more than 800 families to help make their Thanksgiving and holiday season better. Each family was given fresh food, canned goods, water, coats, toys, books and more by Johnson and the volunteers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO