Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Raised Awareness With Skechers Friendship Walk In Honor Of Tommy Lasorda
The 14th annual Sketchers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk was held on Sunday, October 30, where thousands of people gathered to walk from Manhattan Beach Pier to Hermosa Beach Pier and back in support of children with disabilities. The Friendship Foundation supports children, young adults and their families living with...
Trea Turner Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Teams With Interest
After finishing the 2022 season in third place in the National League West with an 81-81 record and 30 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be active in free agency this winter. As many have linked San Francisco as a possible...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Rejects Qualifying Offer
After years of not worrying about shortstop, it is now arguably the biggest need on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster after losing Corey Seager prior to the 2022 season and having Trea Turner enter free agency this offseason. The Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Turner last week,...
Seattle Mariners 2022-2023 Offseason To-Do List: Part 1 – Free Agents
How do the Seattle Mariners build off their successful 2022 season? One place to look for answers is a loaded crop of free agents. 2022 was an amazing season for the Seattle Mariners. They FINALLY ended the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The M’s weren’t happy to just...
Justin Turner Disagrees With Assessment Dodgers Didn’t Have ‘Fun’
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most talented rosters in recent memory and won a franchise-record 111 games, their postseason run ended after just four games, which brought up questions of why the team failed when it mattered most. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believes...
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP
On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
Dodgers Prospects Jose Ramos & Andy Pages Contribute In Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Andy Pages and Jose Ramos each had an RBI in the 2022 Arizona Fall League (AFL) Championship Game, but it wasn’t enough for the Glendale Desert Dogs as they fell 7-6 to the Surprise Saguaros in 11 innings. It represented the longest AFL postseason game...
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Anderson Drawing Interest From Angels & Red Sox
Of the group of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents who were eligible to receive the qualifying offer, only Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner were extended the one-year pact for 2023. Turner is effectively a lock to reject the $19.65 million salary for next season in lieu of a long-term contract....
Dodgers Part-Owner Magic Johnson Partnered With Feed The Children & GM For Holiday Event
Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson kicked off the holiday season by partnering with Feed the Children and General Motors to give back in his home state of Michigan. Johnson went to Second Ebenezer Baptist Church in Detroit to give out supplies to more than 800 families to help make their Thanksgiving and holiday season better. Each family was given fresh food, canned goods, water, coats, toys, books and more by Johnson and the volunteers.
Diego Cartaya, Michael Busch & Andy Pages Among Dodgers Prospects Eligible For 2022 Rule 5 Draft
The Los Angeles Dodgers, and all other clubs, have until Tuesday, November 15, to set their 40-man rosters to protect any eligible prospects prior to the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, which takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the final day of the Winter Meetings. Players signed at age 18...
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Cy Young, MVP & Complete 2022 BBWAA Awards Schedule On MLB Network
With the 2022 season now in the rearview mirror, there is one final chance to look back on the year with the MLB Awards schedule. While several honors have already been handed out, the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Awards will be distributed this week on MLB Network.
2022 BBWAA Awards: Braves’ Michael Harris II & Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez Named 2022 Rookie Of The Year Award Winners
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II and the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez were named respective National League and American League winners of the 2022 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Harris received 22 first-place votes and 134 overall points to earn the honor. Braves teammate Spencer...
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
MLB Sponsorship Partner FTX Files For Bankruptcy
In 2021, FTX Trading Limited, along with its parent company West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US, announced a long-term and global partnership with Major League Baseball. It made FTX the official cryptocurrency exchange brand for MLB and marked the first-ever partnership between a professional...
