Worcester, MA

whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook

The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
BROCKTON, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips

A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
MELROSE, MA
Wilmington Apple

Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, November 14: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett travels to Reading, Vt., where he finds modern art in a rural setting, meets city children getting an education on a dairy farm, and follows in the footsteps of Forrest Gump. Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit a historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts. Finally, Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails.
NEEDHAM, MA
MassLive.com

People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said

Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
BOSTON, MA
thescopeboston.org

Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities

Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA

Community Policy