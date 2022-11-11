Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Related
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
whdh.com
Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips
A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
Wilmington Apple
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
WCVB
Monday, November 14: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett travels to Reading, Vt., where he finds modern art in a rural setting, meets city children getting an education on a dairy farm, and follows in the footsteps of Forrest Gump. Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit a historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts. Finally, Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
‘We are stressed’: ICU units full, kids waiting on treatment as RSV cases overwhelm Boston hospitals
BOSTON — Pediatric intensive care units are filled to capacity and many young children are waiting on emergency treatment as hospitals in Boston work to combat a surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases, officials said Thursday. The Mass General Brigham hospital system was inundated with 2,000 RSV cases in...
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
thescopeboston.org
Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities
Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
WCVB
Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, to lead team running 127th Boston Marathon
BOSTON — Henry Richard, who lost his younger brother in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, will lead a team of 50 runners in the 127th running of the historic race. This will be his second time running the marathon but members of his team will include friends and classmates of his brother, who are now eligible to run Boston for the first time.
Comments / 0