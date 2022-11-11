Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront to build St. Pete cancer and orthopaedic center
Since taking over the St. Petersburg Bayfront Health hospital campus in 2020, Orlando Health has made drastic improvements and focusing on more specialized care, and it will now bring a cancer and orthopaedic center to downtown. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Tuesday it is teaming up with three of the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local affiliate leads national hurricane response
A Tampa Bay nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives was recently selected by its national office to spearhead Hurricane Ian relief efforts throughout Florida. Headquartered in Tampa and with an office in St. Petersburg, Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) provides home rehabilitation and modification services at...
stpetecatalyst.com
Startup works with Tampa General to streamline data
From the time a patient is admitted into a hospital to the time they’re done undergoing surgery, a startup wants to document their journey, including their past history, and use analytics to help prevent any risks that could compromise their health. Milagro AI, a startup that was part of...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete welcomes military retirees
November 14, 2022 - SmartAsset recently listed St. Petersburg as its 13th-best city for military retirees. The financial information platform compared the nation’s 200 largest cities according to eight metrics across three categories: military retirement friendliness, veteran resources and economic environment. St. Pete was the only city in the top 25 to score a perfect 100 in the friendliness score. Anchorage, Alaska, came in first, while Port St. Lucie was the second-highest-rated city in Florida at 22.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete adds pickleball courts; is it enough?
Despite previous disagreements, local pickleball enthusiasts and St. Peterburg city officials are now working together to refine plans as the sport’s popularity continues to soar. Kevin Cavanaugh, president of the St. Petersburg Pickleball Association, hopes to collaborate with the mayor, city council and the parks and recreation department’s leadership...
stpetecatalyst.com
Ideal Agent refocuses priorities, pivots staff
Ideal Agent, a Tampa startup that uses artificial intelligence to recruit top real estate agents, is shifting priorities as interest rates are surging and the housing market is tapering off. Established in 2016, Ideal Agent is the nation’s fastest-growing full-service real estate company that connects home sellers with top-rated agents...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public
To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials break ground on firefighter memorial
November 15, 2022 - Mayor Ken Welch, Fire Chief James Large and city council members participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for a new memorial honoring St. Petersburg’s firefighters who died in the line of duty. MGA Sculpture Studio is constructing the memorial, located on the east shore of Demens Landing Park and overlooking Tampa Bay. According to a press release, the memorial features a bell, obelisk, aluminum plate, flag and bunker gear to symbolize the dedication, commitment and collective spirit of the city’s firefighters.
stpetecatalyst.com
Rowdies’ Fernandes named MVP
November 14, 2022 - Leo Fernandes, an attacking midfielder for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, was named the USL Championship’s Most Valuable Player. Receiving the MVP award caps a stellar year for Fernandez that saw the six-year Rowdies veteran lead the league in combined goals and assists. The team’s longest-tenured player is the first to win the USL MVP since the club joined the USL in 2017.
stpetecatalyst.com
Development team addresses parking for proposed Edge hotel
A proposed hotel that a development team is describing as a “corner jewel for the Edge District” is moving forward, as the team works with the district on parking improvements. St. Petersburg developer Jon Daou, president of Eastman Equity, working in coordination with Tampa-based Alfonso Architects and David...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
Comments / 0