ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath
Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either). Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces The 'No Pants' Trend In An Oversized Balenciaga T-Shirt While Stepping Out With Travis Barker
There is no shortage of drama in the Kardashian family. From Kim Kardashian’s dramatic transformation, to Khloe’s recent health scare. And, of course, Kylie Jenner posting shocking Instagram looks, and Kendall Jenner wowing on fashion week runways. The chilliest sister of them all? Probably Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest...
Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Burberry Fit
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to give us style goals in a fashionable Burberry look.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Travis Barker Undresses Kourtney Kardashian in Tribute Marking Their 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
