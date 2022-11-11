Read full article on original website
Related
Little says lawmakers will address property taxes for needy seniors
BOISE — After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year. HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but...
Idaho State Journal
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said...
Idaho State Journal
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the...
Idaho State Journal
Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed in response to the deaths of dozens of veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. “It was with heavy hearts that we got to the finish line on...
Idaho State Journal
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein 's attorneys Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors.
Idaho State Journal
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
Idaho State Journal
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said. ...
Earthquake felt across northern Utah
A minor earthquake centered in southern Box Elder County, Utah, awoke some northern Utah residents from their Saturday morning slumber, but wasn’t strong enough to do any significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.6-magnitude quake happened at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Sensors pegged the epicenter at a spot 4.5 miles southwest of Corinne, along the southernmost portion of Iowa String Road (6800 West). ...
Comments / 0