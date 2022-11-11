ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Maryland 76, Binghamton 52

BINGHAMTON (2-1) Balogun 2-4 1-2 5, Falko 0-1 0-0 0, Hinckson 1-4 0-0 3, McGriff 5-11 2-2 12, Gibson 3-12 0-0 7, Petcash 3-4 0-0 6, Solomon 2-9 0-0 5, Stewart 2-10 0-0 4, Akuwovo 2/3 1-6 5, White 0-1 2-2 2, Athuai 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-61 6-12 52.
VESTAL, NY
ESPN

No. 5 UConn 83, No. 3 Texas 76

TEXAS (1-1) Gaston 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 4-7 3-6 11, Gonzales 2-8 1-2 6, Holle 3-4 0-1 7, Morris 7-18 2-2 21, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 2-4 10, Muhammad 2-2 0-2 4, Mwenentanda 5-7 2/3 13, Totals 29-56 10-20 76. UCONN (2-0) Edwards 5-9 1-4 11, Juhasz 2-8...
AUSTIN, TX

