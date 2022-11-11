ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Places You Should Book Now For Your Company’s Holiday Party

The holidays are near which can only mean one thing for all of us workers; company holiday parties!. The company holiday party is a great time to see your coworkers outside of the office and in a different setting other than at the printer. At our company parties, it's usually fun to see the DJ's that should be at the station, drinking with the engineer. It's a good time.
Studio Ghibli Teases Project With Lucasfilm

Studio Ghibli — the home of animator Hayao Miyazaki along with most of his most famous creations — has kicked up quite a storm of speculation on social media with a single, wordless tweet. It contains a 15 second clip of the Studio Ghibli logo and the logo...
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

