Students celebrate heroes during Veterans Day program

Sixth grade students filled the small gymnasium Friday at the Owatonna Middle School to celebrate veterans as part of the annual Veteran’s Day Program.

OMS Assistant Principal Katie Lenz opened the program by talking about why veterans are important and sharing her own personal story about a family member who is a veteran. She said part of her pledge is to always be respectful and never take them for granted.

Emma Hess shared her essay on her pledge to veterans and talked about why she believes everyone should show their appreciation for veterans every day, not just on Veterans Day.

“Veterans sacrifice for the country they love, the people they love and the peace they love. Never take any veteran for granted,” she said. “Thank them all and pray for them every day, because we don’t know everything they have been through and are going through.”

Local veteran and Educational Assistant at the Owatonna High School Brandon Noble was chosen as the keynote speaker for this year’s program. He spoke about his five years in the military and what he learned, showing several photos while he was stationed in Japan.

“Today we’re here to talk about veterans,” he said. “My grandpa was a veteran, my dad was a veteran. So what do you think I decided to do? I became a veteran.”

He spoke about how being in the military, he realized that his modest sized family suddenly grew to having brothers and sisters all over the globe — and he still considers many he was close to then as his family to this day.

Noble's presentation consisted of just enough humor to keep the youngsters engaged and entertained, but he also spoke of the seriousness of military duty, and specifically about what makes a hero. When he took a moment to pause and ask the students what they think makes someone a hero, several shouted out answers such as being brave, a willingness to make sacrifices for their country and being kind.

He said when thinking of heroes, there are a lot of options thanks to companies like Marvel and DC, but growing up his favorite superhero was Batman because he didn’t have any special powers, he was simply a regular man who wanted to make the word a better place. And sometimes that meant putting himself in harm's way.

“Real life heroes do exist,” Noble said. “Veterans are real life heroes. They might have different outfits than Batman, but the men and women who have worn military uniforms often put themselves in some dangerous situations because they care about their homes and the people who live there. Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear a uniform.”

He told the students even they don’t need a costume or a uniform to be a hero, but that simply being a good person and making the world a better place one small action at a time — like picking up a piece of garbage or sitting with a student who often eats lunch alone — can make them a hero.