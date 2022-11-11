ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Students celebrate heroes during Veterans Day program

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqrsQ_0j7kKFM300

Sixth grade students filled the small gymnasium Friday at the Owatonna Middle School to celebrate veterans as part of the annual Veteran’s Day Program.

OMS Assistant Principal Katie Lenz opened the program by talking about why veterans are important and sharing her own personal story about a family member who is a veteran. She said part of her pledge is to always be respectful and never take them for granted.

Emma Hess shared her essay on her pledge to veterans and talked about why she believes everyone should show their appreciation for veterans every day, not just on Veterans Day.

“Veterans sacrifice for the country they love, the people they love and the peace they love. Never take any veteran for granted,” she said. “Thank them all and pray for them every day, because we don’t know everything they have been through and are going through.”

Local veteran and Educational Assistant at the Owatonna High School Brandon Noble was chosen as the keynote speaker for this year’s program. He spoke about his five years in the military and what he learned, showing several photos while he was stationed in Japan.

“Today we’re here to talk about veterans,” he said. “My grandpa was a veteran, my dad was a veteran. So what do you think I decided to do? I became a veteran.”

He spoke about how being in the military, he realized that his modest sized family suddenly grew to having brothers and sisters all over the globe — and he still considers many he was close to then as his family to this day.

Noble's presentation consisted of just enough humor to keep the youngsters engaged and entertained, but he also spoke of the seriousness of military duty, and specifically about what makes a hero. When he took a moment to pause and ask the students what they think makes someone a hero, several shouted out answers such as being brave, a willingness to make sacrifices for their country and being kind.

He said when thinking of heroes, there are a lot of options thanks to companies like Marvel and DC, but growing up his favorite superhero was Batman because he didn’t have any special powers, he was simply a regular man who wanted to make the word a better place. And sometimes that meant putting himself in harm's way.

“Real life heroes do exist,” Noble said. “Veterans are real life heroes. They might have different outfits than Batman, but the men and women who have worn military uniforms often put themselves in some dangerous situations because they care about their homes and the people who live there. Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear a uniform.”

He told the students even they don’t need a costume or a uniform to be a hero, but that simply being a good person and making the world a better place one small action at a time — like picking up a piece of garbage or sitting with a student who often eats lunch alone — can make them a hero.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon

Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
HOPKINS, MN
KIMT

Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft

OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
STACYVILLE, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather

Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Byron woman out $3,700 in fake job scam

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron woman is out $3,700 and jobless after a scammer pretending to work for a joint replacement manufacturer pretended to offer her a job and paychecks, then asked for money. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old woman received a fake job offer...
BYRON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Thousands Without Power in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers are in the dark. RPU’s Outage Map shows the power outage is near IBM in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. The outage...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
kduz.com

Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash

An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Admits to Armed Robberies in Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man charged with robbing two Rochester convenience stores earlier this year has entered guilty pleas to three robbery cases in Austin. 26-year-old Adrick Mims today admitted to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. In exchange, Mower County prosecutors agreed to drop four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing police.
AUSTIN, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota couple unearths 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas diamond crater

(FOX 9) - On a road trip for their 10th anniversary, a southern Minnesota couple came back home with some new bling. According to Arkansas State Parks, Jessica and Seth Erickson from Chatfield, Minnesota – about 20 miles southeast of Rochester – discovered a 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County, Arkansas.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
KROC News

Closure Planned Tuesday for Pair of Olmsted County Roads

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two roads at the Olmsted-Dodge County line are scheduled to close to through traffic Tuesday. Olmsted County Public Works says crews will be shutting down County Rd. 25 Southwest from 110th Ave. to 120th Ave. and 120th Ave. from 15th Street to Dodge County Road 8. Dodge County Rd. 8 will also be closed to through traffic from Dodge County Rd. 15 to 120th Ave.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman injured in crash on icy roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester woman was injured in a Saturday morning crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was driving on the Civic Center Drive ramp to Highway 52 when the car spun out on the ramp and hit the cement railing. The roads were snowy...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman out nearly $4K after falling for fake job posting

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 38-year-old Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a fake job offer on LinkedIn. The woman was offered a job from Exactech, a legitimate company, but later it was found the posting and person she was communicating with were fake, the sheriff’s office said.
BYRON, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
268
Followers
589
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy