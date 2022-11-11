Read full article on original website
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
President Joe Biden says it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia
Gary Franks: For GOP, midterms a case of political malpractice
Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his “Make America Great Again” slogan. “America’s comeback starts right now,” he said, formally beginning the 2024 Republican primary. Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
GOP lawmakers were notably absent from Trump's campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider.
