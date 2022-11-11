Read full article on original website
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
NBC Los Angeles
Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs
Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report
Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Tech layoffs 2022: Amazon reportedly plans to cut 10,000 jobs
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon is looking to lay off around 10,000 employees or three percent of its workforce, sources have told The New York Times. The job cuts are expected across technology, retail, and human resource management roles. Amazon joins the list of other technology companies that have begun to...
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon reportedly will be the next company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
Amazon's Rivian electric vans now making deliveries in 100 cities
Amazon is electrifying the holiday season. Not with lights, but with its growing fleet of Rivian electric delivery vans (EDVs). Amazon, which is a major investor in Rivian, now has more than 1,000 EDVs in operation in more than 100 U.S. cities. The announcement comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings,...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
Jalopnik
EV Makers Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars On Every Car
EV startup costs are skyrocketing, Elon Musk is going to trial over Tesla pay, and the chip shortage may be starting to ease up. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, November 11, 2022. 1st Gear: EV Startups Are Being Hit With High Costs. Who would’ve thought...
dailyhodl.com
Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts $700,000,000,000 in Venture Capital Destruction, Says FTX Crash Just Tip of Iceberg
Billionaire Chamath Palihapatiya is painting a bleak macroeconomic picture despite signs that inflation is starting to cool down. In a new episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya doubles down on his call last week that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates “higher than all of you think” and “higher than all of you want.”
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Investopedia
Largest Layoffs of 2022
Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
Amazon Reportedly Plans To Lay Off As Many As 10k Employees
Despite another holiday season looming on the horizon, the Amazon workforce will drop by around 10,000 with layoffs starting this week, according to reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The news comes on the heels of another WSJ report that claims Amazon has hemorrhaged $5 billion annually in operating losses in recent years, and a Bloomberg report that reveals Amazon set an infamous record as the first public company to tank in market value by $1 trillion.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says
SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
nddist.com
Manufacturing Technology Orders Up in September Despite Anticipated Economic Slowdown
McLEAN, Va. – New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $519.3 million in September 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology. September 2022 orders were up just under 13% from August 2022, but down 12.4% from September 2021, marking the...
