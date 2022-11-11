Despite another holiday season looming on the horizon, the Amazon workforce will drop by around 10,000 with layoffs starting this week, according to reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The news comes on the heels of another WSJ report that claims Amazon has hemorrhaged $5 billion annually in operating losses in recent years, and a Bloomberg report that reveals Amazon set an infamous record as the first public company to tank in market value by $1 trillion.

