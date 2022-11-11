ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
Jalopnik

EV Makers Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars On Every Car

EV startup costs are skyrocketing, Elon Musk is going to trial over Tesla pay, and the chip shortage may be starting to ease up. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, November 11, 2022. 1st Gear: EV Startups Are Being Hit With High Costs. Who would’ve thought...
Investopedia

Largest Layoffs of 2022

Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
ARIZONA STATE
SlashGear

Amazon Reportedly Plans To Lay Off As Many As 10k Employees

Despite another holiday season looming on the horizon, the Amazon workforce will drop by around 10,000 with layoffs starting this week, according to reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The news comes on the heels of another WSJ report that claims Amazon has hemorrhaged $5 billion annually in operating losses in recent years, and a Bloomberg report that reveals Amazon set an infamous record as the first public company to tank in market value by $1 trillion.
nddist.com

Manufacturing Technology Orders Up in September Despite Anticipated Economic Slowdown

McLEAN, Va. – New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $519.3 million in September 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology. September 2022 orders were up just under 13% from August 2022, but down 12.4% from September 2021, marking the...

