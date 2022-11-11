Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?” (Prod. Kaytranada)
A little more than a year ago, the young British dance-pop auteur PinkPantheress release To Hell With It, her 19-minute debut mixtape. After a record like that and a whole lot of viral success, the standard operating procedure would be to crank out a full-length album. But PinkPantheress is a creature of the internet, and albums don’t seem especially relevant to her. Instead, she’s been cranking out collaborations: “Picture In My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry, “Where You Are” with WILLOW, a Drake remix with GoldLink. Today, PinkPantheress has dropped another new single on us, and she recorded it with Montreal dance great Kaytranada.
Stereogum
Stream The First Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
The Smashing Pumpkins will never, ever tire of making grand statements. A couple of months ago, the band announced plans for their new 33-song opus ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. ATUM is the band’s sequel to their previous epics, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.
Stereogum
Meg Baird – “Star Hill Song”
Last month, Meg Baird announced a new album, Furling, and shared its lead single “Will You Follow Me Home?. Today, she’s back with the album’s second single, “Star Hill Song,” which she co-wrote with collaborator Charlie Saufley. Baird made the music video for the song herself. “I’m neither a person who knows how to make films–or sew–but creating this homespun video felt very much like getting lost in a freestyle needlework and quilting project,” she said, continuing:
Stereogum
Eluvium – “Escapement” & “Swift Automatons”
For nearly 20 years, the Portland composer Matthew Robert Cooper has been recording gorgeously acoustic ambient music under the name Eluvium. Early next year, Cooper will follow his last two Eluvium albums, 2020’s Virga I and 2021’s Virga II, with the new LP (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality. That new Eluvium album is inspired by the works of TS Eliot and Richard Brautigan and also by the way that algorithms regulate humankind’s interactions with machines. Cooper recorded the album with a number of different musicians, including a full orchestra, working with them all remotely.
Stereogum
Chat Pile – “Tenkiller” & “Lake Time (Mr. Rodan)”
In July, the Oklahoma City noise-rock band Chat Pile released their full-length debut God’s Country, a grimy and splenetic sludge-attack that stands tall as one of the year’s best albums. In a few days, Chat Pile will follow that album with another new LP, though this next one is a little different. The band recorded the soundtrack for Tenkiller, a new indie film that was produced in Oklahoma. Chat Pile’s soundtrack is coming out later this week, and they’ve just shared a couple of tracks that’ll appear on the album.
Stereogum
Gucci Mane – “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane has shared a new single, “Letter To Takeoff,” which acts as a eulogy for the Migos member, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Migos and Gucci Mane collaborated quite a bit over the years, and they were signed to his 1017 label for a time. Gucci Mane also spoke at the memorial that took place for Takeoff in Atlanta last Friday.
Stereogum
Kelela – “On The Run”
In September, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since releasing her debut album Take Me Apart. Since then, she’s released “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Today, Kelela is announcing her long-awaited sophomore album, RAVEN, coming February 10 via Warp. Both “Washed Away” and “Happy Ending” are on the album, plus an undulating new cut, “On The Run,” which is produced by Yo van Lenz, Kelela, Kaytranada, and Bambii, with additional production by Asmara.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal The History Of Pop Music
When Tom Breihan launched his Stereogum column in early 2018, “The Number Ones” — a space in which he has been writing about every #1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, in chronological order — he figured he’d post capsule-size reviews for each song. But there was so much more to uncover. The column has taken on a life of its own, sparking online debate and occasional death threats.
Stereogum
Watch The Breeders Play Pixies’ “Gigantic” With Dave Grohl At VetsAid
Joe Walsh convened an all-star lineup of Ohio rockers at Nationwide Arena in Columbus night to benefit VetsAid, the veterans’ charity he founded in 2017. Walsh’s James Gang got back together for their first proper set in 16 years, though they did quickie performances at both Taylor Hawkins tribute shows earlier this fall. Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, and the Breeders (who covered the James Gang’s “Collage” on the 1999 The Mod Squad soundtrack) were also on the bill, with Dave Grohl, a native of Warren, Ohio, on hand to sit in with some of the performers.
Stereogum
Tkay Maidza – “Nights In December”
In 2021, the Australian pop experimentalist Tkay Maidza wrapped up her Last Year Was Weird series, which rolled out as three EPs over the course of a few years. Today, she’s back with a new song, a groovy holiday-themed track called “Nights In December.” “I thought it would be cool to make a song that captures the feeling of a new relationship but using wintertime in New York as the inspiration,” she said in a statement. “I had a trip where I spent a winter in New York, and it was really beautiful so I almost wanted to recreate that feeling in a song.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream Italian Mathcore Marauders Infall’s Crushing New Album Far
The Italian band Infall bill themselves as mathcore, but the music feels less like straining your brain in algebra class than getting clobbered on the football field. The time signatures on some of their songs are, admittedly, quite complicated, but in a ballerina-firing-machine-guns-while-pirouetting capacity. Far, Infall’s first album in five...
Stereogum
Bodysync – “this edible ain’t shit”
The electronic dance duo Bodysync — aka Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage — released their BIG WOOF EP in September, and they teamed with Tinashe on the single “Body” early this year. Today they’ve got another contagious blog-house-ish bop called “this edible ain’t shit.” Over the course of two minutes, it rides increasingly harried synth riffs and an intensifying backbeat before settling back into a hard-thumping groove. Listen below.
Stereogum
The Bad Ends – “Thanksgiving 1915”
Last month, Athens supergroup the Bad Ends announced their debut album, The Power And The Glory, which is out at the top of the year. The band features Mike Mantione, Dave Domizi, Geoff Melkonian, Christian Lopez, and former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry. We’ve already heard lead single “All Your Friends Are Dying,” and today they’re back with another one, “Thanksgiving 1915,” which comes with a video directed by Marc Pilvinsky.
Stereogum
High Water Festival 2023 Has Beck, Wilco, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, & More
South Carolina’s High Water Festival 2023 is set to return for its fifth year at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 15-16. Headliners this year include Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco. Additional High Water performers include: Bleachers, Father John Misty, Shovels & Rope, Big Boi, Orville Peck,...
Stereogum
The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer
Yesterday, María Zardoya, leader of the Marías, accused Brandon Fried, drummer of the popular California alt-rock band the Neighbourhood, of groping her. The Neighbourhood responded by thanking Zardoya and announcing that Fried “will no longer be a member of” the band. On her Instagram story yesterday,...
Stereogum
Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways
For such a mundane institution, the Grammys have a way of bringing out extreme emotions, from scathing of-course-they-did laughter to searing oh-no-they-didn’t anger. Here are some takeaways from the newly unveiled nominations. Extremely Predictable Even By Grammy Standards. The Recording Academy of course always ignores vast galaxies of great...
Stereogum
Grammy Nominations 2023: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, & More Vying For Album Of The Year
The Grammy Award for Album Of The Year is the biggest prize that the Recording Academy hands out every year, and its history is a thorny one. Before Jon Batiste’s random-ass win for for We Are last year, Album Of The Year hadn’t gone to a Black artist since Herbie Hancock in 2008. A rap-adjacent album hasn’t won since Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2004. This year, though, tons of A-listers have big albums up for consideration, and there will be a lot of interest around the award.
Stereogum
Weeping Icon – “Two Ways”
This week, Weeping Icon are releasing a new EP, Ocelli, the Best New Band‘s follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut. We heard “Pigs, Shit & Trash” from it a little bit ago, and today the New York group is sharing another single, “Two Ways.”. Two Ways’...
Stereogum
Beyoncé Ties Jay-Z For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time
Beyoncé’s has tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time. The pop star picked up nine new nominations this year, which means she has 88 in total — the same amount as Jay-Z, who earned five this year, including two for working on Renaissance. Beyoncé’s nominations include nods for major categories like Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.
Stereogum
D.C. Post-Hardcore Band Black Eyes Reuniting For First Shows In 20 Years
Black Eyes are back! That sentence isn’t going to mean anything to a whole lot of people, but if you ever got a chance to see the wild, percussive DC band live, then you already know this is a big, big deal. Black Eyes released two albums on Dischord in the early ’00s, and there’s some great music on those records. But the records are nothing compared to the locked-in percussive attack of the band’s shows — two bassists, two drummers, one guy who screeched real loud while flailing at a guitar or a cowbell. I saw Black Eyes play a ton of DIY shows in Baltimore back in the day, and those shows routinely peeled my face off. I can’t believe I’m getting another chance to witness that insanity.
Comments / 0