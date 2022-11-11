The Voice kicked off the first results show of season 22 tonight when the Top 16 learned which 13 of them would be going through and which three of them would be going home. The way the results work this season is as follows: The two artists from each team with the highest number of votes automatically go through. Then each coach— Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello—saved one of their two remaining artists. Then the artist not selected had to sing in the Instant Save for America’s second vote.

