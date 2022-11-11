Read full article on original website
Joanna Gaines Shares Video of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card to Chip and Fans Love the Cute Moment
Joanna Gaines posted the sweetest video of her son Crew writing a birthday card to his dad Chip Gaines. Fans were definitely smitten by the cuteness overload.
Based on these Yellowstone reviews, is one of the biggest shows on TV in trouble?
For the legions of fans obsessed with Taylor Sheridan’s juicy TV western about the Dutton family of Montana — which has been described as Succession with cowboy hats, although Sheridan resists the comparison — the record-setting Yellowstone Season 5 debut this week surely comes as no surprise.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Recap: Who Went Home and Who Made it into the Top 13
The Voice kicked off the first results show of season 22 tonight when the Top 16 learned which 13 of them would be going through and which three of them would be going home. The way the results work this season is as follows: The two artists from each team with the highest number of votes automatically go through. Then each coach— Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello—saved one of their two remaining artists. Then the artist not selected had to sing in the Instant Save for America’s second vote.
I Can't Stop Thinking About This Story Of Whoopi Goldberg Fighting For A Crew's Equal Pay — It's That Good
Angela Bassett said that "she came in – Hurricane Whoop – and she was just like, 'I will go right in here, and they are going to be paid fairly!'"
