F1 qualifying: Kevin Magnussen claims maiden pole in 100th start for Haas, who become first American team to do so since 1975

By John Parker, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
After 140 races in Formula 1, Kevin Magnussen claimed his maiden pole position in a rainy qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Magnussen’s team, Haas, is the only American constructor currently competing in F1 and is the first U.S.-based outfit to claim a pole position since the 1975 British Grand Prix. Denmark, Magnussen’s birthplace, becomes the 24th country to produce an F1 pole sitter.

Haas sent Magnussen out first to start the final qualifying session on intermediate tires with heavier rain incoming. Magnussen posted a 1:11.674 lap time before a spin from Mercedes’ George Russell brought out a red flag. In the interim, the rain intensified, meaning slower wet-weather tires would be required to navigate the Interlagos circuit, effectively locking the field in place when the red flag came out.

“I don’t know what to say," Magnussen told Sky Sports presenter Naomi Schiff. "The team put out on track at exactly the right moment. … And I did a pretty decent lap. It’s incredible.”

Magnussen has had quite the F1 journey, from finishing second in his first career start at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, to losing that McLaren seat after just one season, sitting out a year, then getting back into the sport with Renault, the move to Haas in 2017 and eventually losing that seat prior to the 2021 season. It was only due to Russian driver Nikita Mazepin being sacked after the invasion of Ukraine on the eve of the season that the Haas seat re-opened, paving Magnussen’s way back into the sport for a second time.

“Thank you to Gene Haas,” Magnussen said “It’s been an incredible journey.”

