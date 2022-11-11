Read full article on original website
Some Virginia schools say ‘no’ to Youngkin’s transgender policy change
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Some school systems in the state are gearing up to do battle with Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his policy changes toward identifying transgender students to their parents and limiting facilities to a student’s original gender. The Youngkin administration said that it expects school districts to comply with the new law […]
UV Cavalier Daily
TOLLIVER: Here’s a tip — divisive concepts are not what’s threatening Virginia’s schools
Since the beginning of his term, Governor Glenn Youngkin has been spouting divisive rhetoric — ironically, about “divisive” rhetoric. This has come to a laughable end. Announced in late January, Youngkin’s administration initiated a tip line to connect parents to his office in an attempt to survey the education of our Virginian children to ensure it did not violate his recent policies, specifically his mask mandate opt-out. However, he soon encouraged it to be used to also report “divisive” content in curriculum. An unfettered tip line open to all parents, students and Virginians alike — what could go wrong? Unsurprisingly, quite a lot. Youngkin’s tip line is not only ridiculous, but his arbitrary idea of “divisive concepts” makes it dangerous as well. A tip line designed to stop Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ rhetoric in schools welcomes division rather than warding it off. What’s more, Youngkin’s emphasis on the imaginary problems of division leaves real problems in schools — like disabled student accommodations and education quality — on hold.
Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitic graffiti depicting Jews hanging from gallows discovered in Maryland
Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland on Monday, including stick figures hanging from gallows alongside the words “no mercy for Jews,” as well as a swastika. Commenting both on Monday’s graffiti discovery and the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in the Kalorama neighborhood...
A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health
By Keith Perrigan Recently, a tremendous amount of attention has been paid to the decline in student achievement in Virginia since 2019. Simply enter any combination of “Virginia,” “NAEP,” “SOL,” “cut scores,” “higher expectations” and so on, and a plethora of news articles, op-eds and reports will fill your screen. Rightly so. Ensuring our current […] The post A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans. He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning...
‘Sincerest gratitude …’
From The Virginia Mercury: “As the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, [Del. Tim] Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. ‘He will lose Virginia. Just like he’s lost two other times. And he’s going to bring […] The post ‘Sincerest gratitude …’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
novaregion.org
Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe
Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
D.C. Council Wants To Replace Natural Gas Appliances In Low-Income Homes
In the English language, the idiom “cooking with gas” means to be “doing something very well” or “making very good progress,” according to the dictionary. But if you stop to think about it, it’s actually a little barbaric: cooking over an open flame by burning a fossil fuel inside your home, while you and your family breathe in the exhaust.
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
Del. Tim Anderson, Lt. Gov. Sears call on Republicans to move on from Trump
Virginia Beach Del. Tim Anderson, Lt. Gov. Sears call on Republicans to move on from Trump, voice concerns about his potential presidential bid
places.travel
A Blast from the Past: 5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Arlington
While most travelers seek out Washington, D.C., for their American history fix, Arlington, Virginia, is home to monuments and historical attractions that can easily stand on their own. History is celebrated and honored throughout the county, from the spectacular Air Force Memorial to the iconic Arlington National Cemetery. Known for...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
bethesdamagazine.com
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
