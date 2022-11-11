With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO