CUSD Child Nutrition Services ...
CUSD’s Child Nutrition Services Department Is Working Hard To Keep Your School Children Healthy. During the recent election season, there has been a lot of talk concerning the safety and well-being of students within Coronado Unified School District (CUSD). Most of this talk has pertained to curriculum, but ensuring the well-being of students goes far beyond the classroom.
CUSD’s Child Nutrition Services Department Is Working Hard To Keep Your School Children Healthy
2022 Toys For Tots Campaign ...
Coronado businesses help community organizer Col Michael Wastila USMCR (Ret.) kick-off this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to any collection site from now until Wednesday, December 14. Your thoughtfulness will help make a difference in the lives of San Diego County’s most needy children this holiday season. Happy Holidays and Semper Fi!
Thank You Coronado
With our election just concluded, I’d like to congratulate our citizens for their support of local democracy. The candidates, their supporters and our voters are all critical parts of keeping our local democracy healthy. It is great to have multiple candidates who are willing to volunteer their time and...
This Is An Unattractive Proposal
I recently attended the presentation held at the Coronado Yacht Club to see the latest development plans presented by an Arizona Developer for the port district-owned land adjacent to the yacht club at the Cays. The developer has named the project the ‘Cottages at the Cays.’ Nothing could be farther...
Hundreds of families attended turkey giveaway & health fair at Lincoln Park YMCA
Hundreds of families attended a turkey giveaway and health fair at a Lincoln Park YMCA. The event was put on by Assemblymember Akliah Weber in partnership with SD Food Bank & Jackie Robinson YMCA.
University of California student workers go on strike
University of California graduate student employees officially went on strike at 8 Monday morning, demanding better pay and benefits.
Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, Annual Turkey Calling Show
Enjoy over 450 food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, and the kid/dog-friendly beer garden.. In the Holiday Street Fair, continuous since 1989, children’s rides, two stages of live entertainment and food and drink refreshments provide an attractive setting for the public and a great boon to our vendors.Enjoy the music of popular local bands in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage next to Ace Hardware. Take your young ones to the Kids Zone for a variety of fun activities, and walk your furry friends into Dog Zone for some treats and special attention. When it’s time for a bite or a drink, the options are abundant, from the unique food vendors in the street fair to the 40+ restaurants and bars in our downtown.
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution
Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City
The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
2022 Holiday at the Rancho in Carlsbad
The 2022 holiday season is under way in Carlsbad with events over the next few weeks, including Holiday at the Rancho. You can #ShopSmall at Small Business Saturday on November 26th in Carlsbad Village. What a great opportunity to work on your holiday shopping and support our local merchants. Next...
Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season
The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
Nonprofit Pedal Ahead provides free e-bikes for low-income study participants
The nonprofit Pedal Ahead is providing free e-bikes to low-income people who participate in a study and agree to bicycle at least five miles a day.
Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
Otay Ranch Town Center tree lighting, Santa arrival taking place November 22
(KGTV) — It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit, and that means the Otay Ranch Town Center will soon light its 50-foot-tall Christmas tree. The event is slated to take place on Tuesday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to the center, the tree boasts 17,000 lights.
5 Reasons Draft Republic in San Marcos Is the Best Place to Host Any Type of Celebration
With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.
Carlsbad's Army and Navy Academy for boys gets its first woman leader
Over 112 years, the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad has housed thousands of cadets. But throughout the boys only academy’s long history, a woman has never been president, until this year, when retired U.S. Army Major General Peggy Combs took on the job. “I just believe the school...
Viejas Tribe Secures $31M CEC Grant
The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has secured a $31 million California Energy Commission grant. At a news conference earlier this month at its casino in Alpine, the Tribe’s chairman said the funds will be used to build a cutting-edge, long-duration battery storage facility for renewable energy to be used by tribal members as well as at the Tribe’s casino, hotel and outlet mall in East County.
Mama’s Kitchen preps for annual pie sale
Volunteers for Mama's Kitchen are hard at work prepping for the 18th annual Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale.
