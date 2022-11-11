ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
coronadonewsca.com

CUSD Child Nutrition Services ...

CUSD’s Child Nutrition Services Department Is Working Hard To Keep Your School Children Healthy. During the recent election season, there has been a lot of talk concerning the safety and well-being of students within Coronado Unified School District (CUSD). Most of this talk has pertained to curriculum, but ensuring the well-being of students goes far beyond the classroom.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

2022 Toys For Tots Campaign ...

Coronado businesses help community organizer Col Michael Wastila USMCR (Ret.) kick-off this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to any collection site from now until Wednesday, December 14. Your thoughtfulness will help make a difference in the lives of San Diego County’s most needy children this holiday season. Happy Holidays and Semper Fi!
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Thank You Coronado

With our election just concluded, I’d like to congratulate our citizens for their support of local democracy. The candidates, their supporters and our voters are all critical parts of keeping our local democracy healthy. It is great to have multiple candidates who are willing to volunteer their time and...
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

This Is An Unattractive Proposal

I recently attended the presentation held at the Coronado Yacht Club to see the latest development plans presented by an Arizona Developer for the port district-owned land adjacent to the yacht club at the Cays. The developer has named the project the ‘Cottages at the Cays.’ Nothing could be farther...
CORONADO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, Annual Turkey Calling Show

Enjoy over 450 food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, and the kid/dog-friendly beer garden.. In the Holiday Street Fair, continuous since 1989, children’s rides, two stages of live entertainment and food and drink refreshments provide an attractive setting for the public and a great boon to our vendors.Enjoy the music of popular local bands in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage next to Ace Hardware. Take your young ones to the Kids Zone for a variety of fun activities, and walk your furry friends into Dog Zone for some treats and special attention. When it’s time for a bite or a drink, the options are abundant, from the unique food vendors in the street fair to the 40+ restaurants and bars in our downtown.
ENCINITAS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution

Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
VISTA, CA
countynewscenter.com

Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City

The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
SAN DIEGO, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

2022 Holiday at the Rancho in Carlsbad

The 2022 holiday season is under way in Carlsbad with events over the next few weeks, including Holiday at the Rancho. You can #ShopSmall at Small Business Saturday on November 26th in Carlsbad Village. What a great opportunity to work on your holiday shopping and support our local merchants. Next...
CARLSBAD, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season

The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
CORONADO, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons Draft Republic in San Marcos Is the Best Place to Host Any Type of Celebration

With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Viejas Tribe Secures $31M CEC Grant

The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians has secured a $31 million California Energy Commission grant. At a news conference earlier this month at its casino in Alpine, the Tribe’s chairman said the funds will be used to build a cutting-edge, long-duration battery storage facility for renewable energy to be used by tribal members as well as at the Tribe’s casino, hotel and outlet mall in East County.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy