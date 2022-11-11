ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Independent

GOP Sen. John Kennedy considers bid for Louisiana governor

A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Monday that he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race.In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not.Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Even though the state legislature is dominated by Republicans, Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with...
themorninghustle.com

Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader

An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
AFP

US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry

A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
The Independent

Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement

Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies. Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential announcement.Saying...
PALM BEACH, FL

