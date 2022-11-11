Read full article on original website
GOP Sen. John Kennedy considers bid for Louisiana governor
A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Monday that he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race.In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not.Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Even though the state legislature is dominated by Republicans, Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with...
Legislative committee examines death of motorist pulled over by Louisiana State Police
(The Center Square) — A special legislative committee investigating the death of motorist Ronald Greene in 2019 heard testimony from Louisiana State Police Capt. Lamar Davis and the victim's mother on Monday after Gov. John Bel Edwards declined to participate. Edwards' executive counsel Tina Vanichchagorn cited short notice and...
John Kennedy Makes Statement About Potential Run for Louisiana Governor
Will U.S. Senator John Kennedy run for governor of Louisiana in 2023?. It's a question many have been asking since John Bel Edwards was re-elected in 2019. As a matter of fact, many people wanted Kennedy to run for governor against Edwards three years ago. But, he decided to finish out his first tern as U.S. Senator.
Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader
An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
Three judges in Baton Rouge running for seat on First Circuit Court of Appeal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three judges in Baton Rouge are running for a seat on Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal. The candidates are Hunter Greene, Beau Higginbotham and Don Johnson. The 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat is being vacated by Judge J Michael McDonald. “And...
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Director: Federal government will force Mississippi to repay misspent TANF money
JACKSON — The federal government will force Mississippi officials to repay millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds, according to Mississippi Department of Human Services Director Bob Anderson.
Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition
Speaking today about the new change to the city’s charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.
Rev. Charles Southall III Admits To Defrauding Louisiana Church Of $900,000
On Tuesday (October 18), Rev. Charles Southall III conceded to defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he then used for personal gain. According to NOLA.com, the 64-year-old, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for...
Oklahoma court denies new hearing for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove his innocence in the 1997 beating death of Glossip’s boss at an Oklahoma City motel. Glossip’s attorneys raised several...
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says he'll make decision on Louisiana governor's race this week
NEW ORLEANS — The field for the 2023 Louisiana governor's race could become much clearer this week. Just one day after U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced that he's strongly considering a run and would have an announcement soon, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said he is likewise considering a run and would make a statement on that later this week.
Meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories.
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
GOP lawmakers were notably absent from Trump's campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider.
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies. Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential announcement.Saying...
