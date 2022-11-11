Read full article on original website
Shakespeare Society Staged Reading
The San Diego Shakespeare Society will present a staged reading of Henry VIII (Part One) on Tuesday, November 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Attendees are welcome to read a part, or just watch. All scenes are cast right before they are read, so usually everyone who wants to act has the chance to do at least a small role.
Coronado Playhouse Announces 2023 Season!
Coronado Playhouse proudly announces their 78th season. 2023 features bold comedies, beloved musicals, a FREE Classic Series production, and an exciting world-premiere through our partnership program. Once again, the Playhouse offers programming audiences have come to love and expect from the second oldest arts organization in San Diego County. Audiences...
Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season
The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
CUSD’s Child Nutrition Services Department Is Working Hard To Keep Your School Children Healthy
During the recent election season, there has been a lot of talk concerning the safety and well-being of students within Coronado Unified School District (CUSD). Most of this talk has pertained to curriculum, but ensuring the well-being of students goes far beyond the classroom. The Child Nutrition Services Department at...
2022 Toys For Tots Campaign ...
Coronado businesses help community organizer Col Michael Wastila USMCR (Ret.) kick-off this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to any collection site from now until Wednesday, December 14. Your thoughtfulness will help make a difference in the lives of San Diego County’s most needy children this holiday season. Happy Holidays and Semper Fi!
Coronado CIty Council Discusses Commuter Ferry, Special Events Calendar, And More
At the Coronado City Council meeting on November 1, the Council met to discuss a change to the Design Review Commission ordinance language, the renewal of the commuter ferry contract, and the special events calendar for the City for the year ahead. Before discussion of the agenda items began, however,...
The FOCUS Giving Tree Is An Opportunity For You To Help Military Families With Special Needs Children
The party will be filled with wonder as the families of junior enlisted with special needs children gather together. Santa will be there and under the tree are beautifully wrapped presents. Then, Santa calls out a name as he holds out a gift. Imagine the excitement and wonder that is felt by that child! They are special and Santa knows their name! The child and their family rush up to visit the jolly old man as the child magically receives just the gift that they wanted!
Thank You Coronado
With our election just concluded, I’d like to congratulate our citizens for their support of local democracy. The candidates, their supporters and our voters are all critical parts of keeping our local democracy healthy. It is great to have multiple candidates who are willing to volunteer their time and...
Islander Girls Golf Team Finishes Third In CIF DII Playoffs
It was a case of winner-take-all this past week for the Islanders girls golf team. After a fantastic regular season and some strong early postseason returns, the Islanders were one match-day win away from hoisting the CIF DII Title high above their heads. However, going up vs. fellow powerhouses such...
