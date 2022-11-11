Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
houstonfoodfinder.com
Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More
If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
Click2Houston.com
ROLL THE TAPE: Lutheran South Academy Winter 2022 Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Lutheran South for the LSA 2022 Winter Media Day. Check...
cw39.com
Cold all week | When we finally could see 70 degrees again
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold weather is here to stay through this weekend, and we’re not just talking about Houston. Most of the country is in a prolonged stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures. Winds in the upper atmosphere have been pushing cold air southward from Canada, and that persistent cold...
Click2Houston.com
Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house, now open in Katy
HOUSTON – If you’re looking for the perfect spot for the kids to burn off some energy during the Thanksgiving break, we found the perfect spot!. Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house, is now set up in Katy Mills Mall. The Big Bounce America tour...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this Heights condo on the market for $995K with grand scale, style
HOUSTON – A Heights home on the market for $995,000 has caught our real-estate roving eye. As many of you know, we often focus on the massive home, the luxury estate, the historical prize. This condo caught our eye for its scale and features. The home at 1714 Ashland...
spacecityweather.com
Houston will feel truly winterlike this week, plus an early look at our Thanksgiving forecast
Good morning. Houston will see a brief warm-up today, with a healthy chance of rain showers, before a front ushers in the coldest week of the year since the depths of last winter. And by cold, I mean daytime highs mostly in the 50s, which is really rather chilly for mid-November. So dress warmly.
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $64MM of Equipment and Trucks in Houston
Ritchie Bros. attracted more than 11,200 online bidders to compete for more than 6,000 items, generating more than $64 million in gross transaction value at its final auction of the year in Houston. Approximately 87% of the equipment in the Nov 8 – 10 auction was sold to U.S. buyers,...
fox26houston.com
World Series wager: Joe's Deli in Houston wins bet, local school gets check
A Philadelphia deli made a World Series wager with a Houston deli. Houston ended up winning the World Series and the bet. FOX 26's Nate Griffin was live at Joe's Deli to talk to them about their victory. Stevenson Middle School was presented with a check for $500.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All
Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
Texas man falls to his death after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler passing under bridge
A Texas man has died after being struck by an overpass while filming himself dancing on top of an 18-wheeler in an incident police are currently investigating.
Severe thunderstorms, blast of cold air coming to Houston
The Houston area is in line for strong thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain Monday.
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
Click2Houston.com
Spencer Solves It team searching for 5 families in need to help this Christmas
HOUSTON, Texas – Inside a small apartment in Conroe, Taija Rubright hangs Christmas ornaments with her four children -- 7-year-old Ace, 6-year-old Titus, 2-year-old Easton, and 3-month-old Emmy. “You don’t know what it would mean. Just to have something for them (the children) to open this year. It breaks...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man takes photos with Gameboy; goes viral
A local man recently went viral with a reel showcasing a panoramic photo of Downtown Houston that was taken using an old Nintendo GameBoy from the 90s. The video got over 1 million views, over 150,000 likes, and the numbers have been rising every second on both Instagram and Tiktok. Tuesday on Houston Life, we’ll meet this photographer, find out how he put the camera together and why he is even using a GameBoy to begin with. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Give a shelter dog the best day ever by participating at Houston Humane Society’s ‘Doggy Day Out’
HOUSTON – Shelter life for dogs at the Houston Humane Society can be difficult for them -- but not anymore!. With thanks to a new program called “Doggy Day Out” by the Houston Humane Society, volunteers can participate by taking a dog out for activities such as a walk in the park, shopping, and more -- only for a few hours a day.
