There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO