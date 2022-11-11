Read full article on original website
Geary County Historical Society learns about Mystery at the Museum
Clues ranging from dreaming big and risk taking to perseverance and cooperation were all part of the Mystery at the Museum as outlined by Dr. Cleion Morton to members of the Geary County Historical Society Monday evening. The occasion was the 50th anniversary celebration of the Historical Society. Referring to...
Fort Riley to hold German and Italian remembrance ceremony
A wreath-laying ceremony for former German and Italian prisoners of war takes place at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Road, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. The annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the POWs who lived and worked at Fort Riley between 1943 and 1946, specifically the 62 Germans and 11 Italians now buried here.
Glavan Ford of Clay Center Jingle Cash Contest
It's the The Glavan Ford of Clay Center Jingle Cash Contest. Listen on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p .m. weekdays for your chance to win $100 in Jingle Cash from 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK.
Police: ATM damaged, cash stolen at American Legion Post
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. On Monday, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road in Manhattan on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to a media release.
Fundraising is under way to support the JCHS Band program
There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.
Grocery Grab finalists announced
Six lucky residents and community organizations now have a chance to fill their shopping cart, and their pantry with as many groceries as they can grab in five minutes. Saturday morning the Emporia Rotary Club drew the names of their six finalists for the annual Grocery Grab coming up next weekend. The finalists include:
Chamber of Commerce announces an open house for Junction City Dialysis
There will be an open house for Junction City Dialysis on Tuesday. according to the Chamber of Commerce it will run from 4-6 p.m. Junction City Dialysis is located at 102 Caroline Ave.
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
Area Bikers to Deliver Toys
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
UPDATE: At least one home damaged due to break on 20-inch water line Tuesday evening; Flooding prompts response from Emporia Fire Department
What was originally believed to be a minor case of flooding in an Emporia neighborhood quickly escalated Tuesday evening. Emporia Public Works crews were called to a water line break at the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Flint Road shortly before 5:20 pm. Upon arrival, crews discovered a heavy flow of water coming up through the pavement flooding a portion of the street and a nearby lawn.
Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
Light snow likely through this evening and tonight
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. The best chance for the rain/snow mix to start will happen after dinner time. Most of the precipitation will...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Jodi Cross!
Congratulations to Jodi Cross of Salina, the Week 10 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 11 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening
Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project
One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
Local officer, area deputy graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st basic training class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.
Chicago will play Salina's Stiefel Theatre this spring
A band in the Rock an Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May. Chicago is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $93 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy...
Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest
A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
