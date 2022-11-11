ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Fort Riley to hold German and Italian remembrance ceremony

A wreath-laying ceremony for former German and Italian prisoners of war takes place at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Road, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. The annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the POWs who lived and worked at Fort Riley between 1943 and 1946, specifically the 62 Germans and 11 Italians now buried here.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Police: ATM damaged, cash stolen at American Legion Post

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. On Monday, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road in Manhattan on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to a media release.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Fundraising is under way to support the JCHS Band program

There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Grocery Grab finalists announced

Six lucky residents and community organizations now have a chance to fill their shopping cart, and their pantry with as many groceries as they can grab in five minutes. Saturday morning the Emporia Rotary Club drew the names of their six finalists for the annual Grocery Grab coming up next weekend. The finalists include:
EMPORIA, KS
ksal.com

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
SALINA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: At least one home damaged due to break on 20-inch water line Tuesday evening; Flooding prompts response from Emporia Fire Department

What was originally believed to be a minor case of flooding in an Emporia neighborhood quickly escalated Tuesday evening. Emporia Public Works crews were called to a water line break at the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Flint Road shortly before 5:20 pm. Upon arrival, crews discovered a heavy flow of water coming up through the pavement flooding a portion of the street and a nearby lawn.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT

Light snow likely through this evening and tonight

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. The best chance for the rain/snow mix to start will happen after dinner time. Most of the precipitation will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Jodi Cross!

Congratulations to Jodi Cross of Salina, the Week 10 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 11 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening

Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project

One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Local officer, area deputy graduate from KLETC

Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st basic training class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest

A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy