Popular Southern Indiana Theme Park Announces It’s Going Cashless in 2023

Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023. If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."
SANTA CLAUS, IN
