Wayne, MI

MDOT: 2 major freeways, other road closures in Metro Detroit this weekend

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced road closures happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend, which includes the closure of two major freeways.

I-94 will be closed from I-75 to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

In addition to this, I-696 will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and will go through 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Here's a list of all the closures that are expected to happen in Metro Detroit this weekend:

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, I-696 to 14 Mile, Sat 5am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB I-75, M-102/8 Mile to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB I-75, 8 Mile to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl all ramps closed.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75, M-8/Davison to Caniff, 2 LANES OPEN, 9am-3pm, Mon-11/23.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-94:

Wayne - WB I-94 CLOSED, I-75 to I-96, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB/SB M-10/Lodge, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Woodward, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94, Chalmers to Conner, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

I-696:

Oakland - WB I-696, US-24 to I-275, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl. all ramps.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - NB M-10, Forest to I-94, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

M-59:

Macomb - EB M-59, Hayes to Garfield, right lane closed, Mon-Wed, 9am-3pm.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59, Card Rd to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN NIGHTLY, 7pm-5am thru 11/18.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

