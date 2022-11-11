“We’re in a state of joyfulness,” said Harry Styles’ stylist, Harry Lambert, when asked how the singer-songwriter’s beauty brand, Pleasing, is doing one year after its debut. Now on the brink of launching its fifth collection, called Super Magic Family Time, Pleasing is kicking off the holiday season with three pop-up shops in New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California, and London, England, which will be open from Nov. 26 through Dec. 27. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “The...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO