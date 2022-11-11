Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor by Peaks ‘n Pines
There are 1,182 veterans living in Grand County, and over the past three years, members of the Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild have honored many of them by making and gifting them Quilts of Valor. This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the guild honored four Grand County residents who have...
skyhinews.com
Parshall’s post office to close Nov. 29
In October, Parshall residents received notice that their post office was closing, effective Nov. 29. Residents were alarmed that this essential building would shutter, especially on the heels of the upcoming holiday season. Reacting to the news, many residents expressed how difficult it would be to have mail service without a physical location.
skyhinews.com
Obituary: Dan G. Canup
Dan G. Canup passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Porter Hospice in Littleton CO on October 30, 2022. Dan “Poppy” Canup was born to parents Betty and L.C. Canup of Dallas, Texas on December 17, 1941. Dan met the love of his life, Judy McGee, during high...
skyhinews.com
Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains wins National Park of the Year
The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds gave Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby their National Park of the Year award in the large park category at its 2022 Awards of Excellence event Nov. 9. The association bases their awards off criteria like ratings by RV website Good Sam...
skyhinews.com
Devil’s Thumb Ranch aims for Thanksgiving opening for cross-country ski trails
Cooler temperatures and early-season snow are boding well for a potential Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, opening for Devil’s Thumb’s Nordic ski trails. “We’re getting consistent snow, we’re prepping equipment and trails, and are really excited to get the season going,” said activities guide Megan Kneefel. The...
skyhinews.com
El Rancho wins first place in Granby Recreation Department’s fall soccer tournament
The Granby Recreation Department has posted the results of its two-day fall soccer tournament, which was held on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. According to the final tournament standings, El Rancho placed first, and Fraser United FC placed second. The following standings are listed with wins, losses and ties, respectively:...
Comments / 0