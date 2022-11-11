ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor by Peaks ‘n Pines

There are 1,182 veterans living in Grand County, and over the past three years, members of the Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild have honored many of them by making and gifting them Quilts of Valor. This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the guild honored four Grand County residents who have...
Parshall’s post office to close Nov. 29

In October, Parshall residents received notice that their post office was closing, effective Nov. 29. Residents were alarmed that this essential building would shutter, especially on the heels of the upcoming holiday season. Reacting to the news, many residents expressed how difficult it would be to have mail service without a physical location.
Obituary: Dan G. Canup

Dan G. Canup passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Porter Hospice in Littleton CO on October 30, 2022. Dan “Poppy” Canup was born to parents Betty and L.C. Canup of Dallas, Texas on December 17, 1941. Dan met the love of his life, Judy McGee, during high...
Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains wins National Park of the Year

The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds gave Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby their National Park of the Year award in the large park category at its 2022 Awards of Excellence event Nov. 9. The association bases their awards off criteria like ratings by RV website Good Sam...
