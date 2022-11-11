Firearms safety and restricting the Rights of law abiding citizens are 2 completely different things. Although the Anti 2A Zealots have been trying to use Firearms Safety as a reason for restricting 2A Rights. If they are so concerned about firearms safety. Then it should be taught to all children in school by professionals in the field. In that way all children will know what to do and not do if they see a Firearm somewhere. Like the playground, sidewalk, street, their yard or someone's home. Education is the key to safety. Regardless of the topic. So now is the time to put their actions to where their emotional reaction to firearms comes from. Do it for the safety of all children.
That's what Iowans care about!!! Why wasn't the question about a woman's right to her own body??????
That's right Iowa. Our company in this debacle is Missouri, Alabama and Louisiana. Not really the types of states known for their political integrity.
Comments / 22