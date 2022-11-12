ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?

If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
94.3 Lite FM

“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Long Island, NY

Just a quick train journey away from Manhattan, we found the vibe, culture, and food options on Long Island couldn’t be more different. In addition to its natural beauty as an island surrounded by water and crossed by rivers, Long Island is also famous for its excellent dining options. They range from subtle to opulent. Fresh fish and seafood are abundant, as are other seasonal fruits and vegetables and wines from area vineyards.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
96.1 The Breeze

Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State

You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

