NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle
A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?
If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley
It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
Hudson Valley: Snow With School Delays Predicted For New York
Many counties in the Hudson Valley are forecast to deal with the first snowstorm of the season. The storm could lead to some school delays. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a chance of the region seeing snow for the first time this season. The Twitter page Will it...
Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Long Island, NY
Just a quick train journey away from Manhattan, we found the vibe, culture, and food options on Long Island couldn’t be more different. In addition to its natural beauty as an island surrounded by water and crossed by rivers, Long Island is also famous for its excellent dining options. They range from subtle to opulent. Fresh fish and seafood are abundant, as are other seasonal fruits and vegetables and wines from area vineyards.
Death, Miscarriage, Sickness Linked To New York Meat, Cheese
Meat and cheese sold across New York State have led to one death, one miscarriage and many hospitalizations. The CDC is investigating an outbreak of Listeria that's left one person dead and over a dozen others hospitalized. Listeria Outbreak In New York. The CDC knows of 16 cases of listeria...
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State
You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
