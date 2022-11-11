ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
NBC Los Angeles

Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale

Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Auto theft suspect arrested following chase, crash in Simi Valley

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Simi Valley following a high-speed pursuit, authorities said. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Apricot Road following a report of a stolen car. When they arrived, officers located the vehicle near Los Angeles and Ralston avenues. It was then that the suspect transition to a second car and fled the scene. A chase ensued and ended after the suspect crashed into a pole. Following the crash, the suspect was located hiding in bushes, police said. The suspect, identified by police as Martin Alvarez of Panorama City was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony evading and auto theft, and was taken to Ventura County jail. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
myleaderpaper.com

L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Key News Network

2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch: They got rocked

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Friday, October 28 at 1:41 p.m. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Lincoln Blvd. regarding a vandalism to a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
beverlypress.com

Two suspects arrested after allegedly tampering with vehicles

Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested two burglary suspects in the 400 block of North Beverly Drive on Nov. 10 after receiving a report of individuals tampering with vehicles in the parking lot of Neiman Marcus, according to police. The suspects stole one of the vehicles, police added. Camera operators...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Police standoff with pursuit suspect in Santa Monica

Roads were blocked in Santa Monica as a standoff between a pursuit suspect and dozens of police officers took over the streets on Thursday night. The suspect refused to surrender as dozens of police cars surrounded their vehicle while blocking roads on Ocean Avenue, just north of Colorado Avenue and the Santa Monica Pier entrance. […]
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy