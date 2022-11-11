Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival
LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
NBC Los Angeles
Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale
Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Auto theft suspect arrested following chase, crash in Simi Valley
A 39-year-old man was arrested in Simi Valley following a high-speed pursuit, authorities said. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Apricot Road following a report of a stolen car. When they arrived, officers located the vehicle near Los Angeles and Ralston avenues. It was then that the suspect transition to a second car and fled the scene. A chase ensued and ended after the suspect crashed into a pole. Following the crash, the suspect was located hiding in bushes, police said. The suspect, identified by police as Martin Alvarez of Panorama City was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony evading and auto theft, and was taken to Ventura County jail.
myleaderpaper.com
L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags
A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
Possibly intoxicated man hangs on freeway ramp; police intervene
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into freeway traffic Saturday in Riverside was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man...
foxla.com
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: They got rocked
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Friday, October 28 at 1:41 p.m. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Lincoln Blvd. regarding a vandalism to a...
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Two armed robbery suspects arrested after traffic stop in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two suspects in an armed robbery in Culver City were arrested Wednesday in Beverly Hills after one of them fired a shot from inside the vehicle after it was stopped by police. Beverly Hills police officers stopped a vehicle at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the...
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in LA, Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
Riverside police says burglary ring is targeting homes citywide
According to investigators, since January, groups of men and women have been breaking into residences in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods.
3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
Female Driver Robbed, Stabbed in Disabled Vehicle on 71 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect robbed and stabbed a female driver sitting in her disabled vehicle waiting for a tow truck on the right shoulder of the 71 Freeway early Friday morning. Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim around...
beverlypress.com
Two suspects arrested after allegedly tampering with vehicles
Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested two burglary suspects in the 400 block of North Beverly Drive on Nov. 10 after receiving a report of individuals tampering with vehicles in the parking lot of Neiman Marcus, according to police. The suspects stole one of the vehicles, police added. Camera operators...
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an...
Police standoff with pursuit suspect in Santa Monica
Roads were blocked in Santa Monica as a standoff between a pursuit suspect and dozens of police officers took over the streets on Thursday night. The suspect refused to surrender as dozens of police cars surrounded their vehicle while blocking roads on Ocean Avenue, just north of Colorado Avenue and the Santa Monica Pier entrance. […]
LBPD officers and detectives quickly recover 2 stolen French bulldogs
The dogs were stolen from an outdoor kennel last week, but they were back at home within a few days. The post LBPD officers and detectives quickly recover 2 stolen French bulldogs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 0