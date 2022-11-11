ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

lafourchegazette.com

West Thibodaux gets doubleheader sweep over Lutcher Middle

West Thibodaux Middle School earned a doubleheader win over Lutcher last night on the River. The girls won in regulation, but the boys won a thriller in overtime. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
METAIRIE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche

A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
GRAND ISLE, LA
WAFB

Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
fox8live.com

SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322

A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor

Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Beyond the Bell: an afterschool program full of love

“For a child to have continued success, it is important for them to have active role models in their lives,” Heather Benoit said. Benoit knows what the importance of education can do to the lives of children and is the reason why she decided to bring forth a program that would go “beyond” the classroom, she said.
RACELAND, LA
fox8live.com

Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Bewitching Luncheon, French Quarter Citizens, Boo at ther Zoo, Ghoulish Celebration-Opera

The Audubon Tea Room housed one of the most exciting Halloween romps when the New Orleans Garden Society presented its luncheon, “Bewitching: Voodoo on the Bayou.” Spearheading the ghoulish glee were Debbie Smith, event chairwoman, and committee members Connie Baer, Tricia Lincoln, Ellen Artopoeus, Karen Milanese, Lynn Kirby, Alice Reese, Valarie Hart, Jane Hirling, Renee Gremillion, Caron Anderson, Linda Haines, Amy Carbonette Cioll and Koggie Hakenjos, as well as Debbie Smith herself. All thanked Rickey Smith, WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr (who received a lifetime membership in NOGS for her years of emceeing and love of gardening), and Yvonne LaFleur for the fashion show. Members modeled the best of the Riverbend shop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

