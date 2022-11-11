Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
West Thibodaux gets doubleheader sweep over Lutcher Middle
West Thibodaux Middle School earned a doubleheader win over Lutcher last night on the River. The girls won in regulation, but the boys won a thriller in overtime. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White competes in State Championship Match
The E.D. White volleyball team competed in the Division III State Championship Match on Saturday in Lafayette. See the full assortment of photos taken from the game by BRAD WEIMER. Check them out and enjoy!
fox8live.com
Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies. Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office. Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy. “We wish...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
lafourchegazette.com
The Friends of Bayou Lafourche working tirelessly to help keep Bayou Lafourche clean, while also organizing events to help our area
For most that live and work along Bayou Lafourche, arguably one of the most notable landmarks across Southeast Louisiana, it can become easy to take such a large body of water like the bayou for granted. At one point just 14 years ago, though, the water quality began to noticeably...
lafourchegazette.com
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
fox8live.com
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
lafourchegazette.com
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
brproud.com
Louisiana man facing possible jail time and fine after illegally harvesting alligator, LDWF says
ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were recently out and about on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway at a time when it was illegal to hunt alligators. On Monday, November 7, “Agents cited Daniel Duzac, 29, of Metairie, for taking...
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Speed a suspected factor in deadly Lafourche Parish crash, LSP says
Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night.
What’s in this yellow box you see around New Orleans?
Thinking outside and inside the box. The Yellow Box in New Orleans
fox8live.com
SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322
A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
lafourchegazette.com
Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor
Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
lafourchegazette.com
Beyond the Bell: an afterschool program full of love
“For a child to have continued success, it is important for them to have active role models in their lives,” Heather Benoit said. Benoit knows what the importance of education can do to the lives of children and is the reason why she decided to bring forth a program that would go “beyond” the classroom, she said.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Bewitching Luncheon, French Quarter Citizens, Boo at ther Zoo, Ghoulish Celebration-Opera
The Audubon Tea Room housed one of the most exciting Halloween romps when the New Orleans Garden Society presented its luncheon, “Bewitching: Voodoo on the Bayou.” Spearheading the ghoulish glee were Debbie Smith, event chairwoman, and committee members Connie Baer, Tricia Lincoln, Ellen Artopoeus, Karen Milanese, Lynn Kirby, Alice Reese, Valarie Hart, Jane Hirling, Renee Gremillion, Caron Anderson, Linda Haines, Amy Carbonette Cioll and Koggie Hakenjos, as well as Debbie Smith herself. All thanked Rickey Smith, WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr (who received a lifetime membership in NOGS for her years of emceeing and love of gardening), and Yvonne LaFleur for the fashion show. Members modeled the best of the Riverbend shop.
