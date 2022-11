In 2015, United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the largest talent agencies in Hollywood representing some of the biggest stars in the film industry, expanded with a Fine Arts division with crossover actors-turned-artists like Steve McQueen on its roster. A year later, they opened the UTA Artist Space gallery in Boyle Heights. After a couple of years, the decision was made to move it closer to headquarters in Beverly Hills into a sleek, natural-lit building designed by Ai Weiwei. And in 2019, Arthur Lewis was brought in as partner and creative director.

