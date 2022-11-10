ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

WMAZ

1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
COBB COUNTY, GA

