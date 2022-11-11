Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
wwisradio.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
Volume One
Yoga-na Want to See This Storybook E.C. Cottage With a Big Secret
Ever wish you has a yoga room in your house? This stone cottage just outside Eau Claire has one — wow, does it ever! — plus three bedrooms, a lower level art and pottery studio, and three wooded acres along Otter Creek — including walking trails and a labyrinth.
WEAU-TV 13
The Eau Claire Global Market Returns
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two year hiatus, the Eau Claire Global Market returns with a mission to make a difference. This holiday season, customers shop locally for handcrafted gifts that have a global impact. Tiffany Leighton-Giffey, Chair of the Eau Claire Global Market Committee, said the holiday...
