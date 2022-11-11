Read full article on original website
Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team
Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders, who entered the game with a...
Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near...
Banged-up Titans turn plug-and-play into stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans keep swapping bodies in and out on defense, using 24 different starters alone midway through the season. Now the Titans face another challenge Thursday night in defending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay (4-6).
Commanders at .500 thanks to play-calling, forced turnovers
Running consistently, holding on to the ball offensively and taking it away defensively helped the Washington Commanders stun the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Washington rushed for 152 yards, forced three turnovers — not counting the last-second desperation lateral play — and controlled 40:24 of the clock to Philadelphia's 19:36.
MVP Nikola Jokic enters protocols, ruled out for Wednesday
DENVER (AP) — Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has entered the league's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Denver's game against New York on Wednesday. The Nuggets made the announcement Tuesday night on their league-mandated injury report.
8 and Oh-No: Eagles hope first loss isn't sign of trouble
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles — like all but one team in NFL history — were not going to finish the season undefeated. That much was inevitable.
Mystics' Eric Thibault named head coach, dad Mike remains GM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Thibault is retiring from his position as coach of the Washington Mystics. The team announced Tuesday that Thibault will continue as general manager, and his son, Eric — who has been an assistant with the Mystics for a decade — will take over as head coach.
