techaiapp.com
Thanksgiving Menu (every recipe you need!)
Our 2022 Thanksgiving menu is here and it is delicious. Here’s every recipe you need for your Thanksgiving table as well as a week-of checklist to leave you feeling prepared and stress-free going into Thanksgiving Day. Happy Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving, friends! This year we’re taking things up a notch...
The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven sizzled the competition.
The Creamiest Chicken Alfredo Recipe Is Easier Than You Think—Thanks to This Chef-Approved Shortcut
We would put a creamy chicken alfredo recipe right up there with the other Italian-American greats: Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti Bolognese and Pasta Carbonara. Satisfying? Absolutely. Delicious on a cold fall night? You bet. Silky smooth and cheesy, to the point of making you want to lick your bowl clean after just one serving? You know it.
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Allrecipes.com
4-Ingredient Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon strips to a lined baking sheet with a drip tray. Refrigerate bacon until crisp. In a bowl spread out cream cheese and sprinkle ranch seasoning over the cheese. Blend...
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Chicken mignon with harissa butter and bacon looks fancy, tastes delicious and is so easy
The arbol chiles and red bell pepper give the harissa butter a delicious kick, while the bacon adds smoky flavor to the chicken.
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
A roasted bird, stuffing, and gravy are a classic combo many of us love but only eat once or twice a year. But this easy casserole turns a holiday meal into a weeknight go-to. It’s sort of like a quick pot pie; a base of creamy chicken and vegetables is topped with a super-savory stuffing crust. It’s downright cozy and almost irresistible.
No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer
Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
skinnytaste.com
Dairy-Free Heavy Cream
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This Dairy-Free Heavy Cream recipe, made with whole raw cashews, lemon, salt and vinegar is the perfect replacement for cream in soups, sauces and more!. Dairy-Free Heavy Cream. If you need a dairy-free heavy cream replacement, this cashew based cream...
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin's Recipes: Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding, Melting Sweet Potatoes
NEW ORLEANS — Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding. 1 1/2 pounds shiitake or portobello mushrooms, sliced. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Stir in the leeks and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until the leeks are tender. Stir in the mushrooms, Creole seasoning, thyme, wine, 1 tablespoon salt and 11/2 teaspoons pepper and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until most of the liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Off the heat, stir in the parsley.
On cold nights, there's nothing as comforting as a flaky pot pie packed with roasted chicken
Rich, dense and packed with a filling bordering on stew-like, the pot pie may be the paramount example of cold-weather comfort food. With a crumbly, buttery crust that could just as well hold a ton of apple pie filling, pot pie often contains chicken as the primary protein. Many also boast turkey, duck or other proteins.
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
butterwithasideofbread.com
MINI PECAN PIES
Mini Pecan Pies are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table! These personal pecan pies are incredible & made easily with brown sugar, butter, corn syrup & pecans!. This mini pecan pie recipe has all the wonderful flavors of a traditional pecan pie, but in an individual size serving. These single serving pecan pies are great to make for holiday parties, every guest gets their own mini treat!
Creamy parmesan tater tot casserole
Who doesn't love tater tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce? Today, I ditched the cream of mushroom soup to use creamy parmesan cheese sauce instead. The casserole takes about one hour to make from start to finish and it's definitely worth the wait.
French Toast Casserole | Breakfast Recipe For A Crowd
This French toast casserole is a great idea if you have a crowd to feed, family is in town, when the kids have friends over, of if you're looking to make a delicious breakfast with some leftovers for a few days! It's so good though, you really don't need a reason!
cohaitungchi.com
Easy Hummus Recipe (Authentic and Homemade)
Learn how to make hummus like a pro! I’m sharing my family’s easy hummus recipe and expert tips for authentic, smooth, ultra cream hummus! And be sure to watch the video. No mezze is complete without a bowl of hummus and some warm pita. But there are so many ways to enjoy this tasty dip!
