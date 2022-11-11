Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden convened an “emergency” meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 1:46 p.m. EST
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
Gary Franks: For GOP, midterms a case of political malpractice
Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia's GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn't wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024. Just a week after breezing to reelection for a fifth term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months, saying 'This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign."
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
WacoTrib.com
Democrat Caraveo wins Colorado's new US House district
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo has defeated Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in a tight race to win a U.S. House seat in a new district that stretches north of Denver's suburbs. The Associated Press called the race in Colorado's 8th Congressional District on Tuesday,...
WacoTrib.com
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, the GOP's majority leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber's highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president pro tempore while the Senate is out of session in December. She...
WacoTrib.com
Texas judge: Limiting gun access for those under protective orders violates Second Amendment rights
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms — a move that advocates say could have wide-ranging impacts on gun access across the county. U.S. District Judge David...
On this day in history, Nov. 16, 1907, Oklahoma joins Union as 46th state
Oklahoma joined the Union as the 46th state on Nov. 16, 1907, just 18 years after the feverish Land Run of 1889 brought in tens of thousands of settlers overnight.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a...
WacoTrib.com
Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine. Live updates
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeting energy and other facilities rocked Ukraine from east to west Tuesday, causing broad power blackouts. A senior official warned that the situation was “critical” and urged Ukrainians to “hang in there” as neighborhoods went dark. The aerial assault,...
Robert B. Reich: Musk, Trump, and the demeaning of America
Before the midterms, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, including teams devoted to combating election misinformation — and did it so haphazardly and arbitrarily that most had no idea they were fired until their email accounts were shut off. This was after he fired Twitter’s executives “with cause” to avoid paying them the golden parachutes they’re owed. And after he taunted Twitter and the law firm it worked with in its lawsuit against him, suggesting he would sue all of them. ...
Comments / 0