Vero Beach, FL

Related
veronews.com

Good cheer adds pep to steps at ‘Making Strides’ fundraiser

Undaunted by a deluge of rain, breast cancer survivors and their supporters exploded with enthusiasm during the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Indian River walk at Riverside Park, hosted by the American Cancer Society. Adorned in everything from pink tutus to spectacularly decorated brassieres, participants raised $96,577, exceeding...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!

Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
PALM CITY, FL
veronews.com

‘Pieces’ and love: Vero artist finds joy in designing jewelry

For the past 20 years, Deborah Morrell Polackwich has been creating one of the world’s oldest art forms, one that is said to predate even cave paintings – jewelry. Originally from Maine, Polackwich moved to Vero Beach 43 years ago with husband Alan, an attorney, and their children after he accepted a position here and, she says, “we wanted to get away from the cold.”
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS

The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
PALM CITY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank

Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank. The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, hosts its Annual. Thanksgiving Meal Distribution on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in an effort to help families. prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The free, Thanksgiving giveaway will be...
FORT PIERCE, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Indian River Lagoon reopens boat ramp after Hurricane Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida, many are left to rebuild. The Indian River County Parks & Recreation Department worked diligently to rebuild the Wabasso Causeway Boat Ramp. After two days, it is finally reopened to the public at the Indian River Lagoon.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

