Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City to celebrate 50 years of hip hop culture
NEW YORK - For National Hip Hop History Month, New York City is putting a spotlight on the popular genre of music. It unveiled plans to celebrate hip hop's birthday next year, partnering with a new museum in the works. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a sneak peak in the Bronx. Stepping into the exhibit "(R)Evolution of hip hop" on Exterior Street, you're transported to the golden era: 1986-1990. The immersive journey through hip hop history is a sneak peak of what's to come when the Universal Hip Hop Museum" opens. "It will be one of the most advanced, technology-driven museums in the history of...
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
NY1
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
cityandstateny.com
At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in
One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
wnynewsnow.com
New York AG Cracking Down On Online Ammunition Sales
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – The state’s top prosecutor is cracking down on online ammunition sellers who are “illegally” shipping ammunition to New York residents and failing to keep records of these sales. An investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’s Office found that 39...
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ: lottery officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said. The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
hobokengirl.com
30 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis opens as ‘Madame’ under new owners; water main break affects service in North Hoboken; new restaurant Wu Tong is coming to Downtown Jersey City; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
brickunderground.com
What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?
When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side
Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
Mayor Fulop and The Community Builders Celebrate Rehabilitation of Bergenview Apartments
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined The Community Builders (TCB) and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) recently to celebrate the substantial rehabilitation and grand opening of Bergenview Apartments. “The Community Builders is thrilled to give this historic site new life as Bergenview Apartments, providing residents with stable...
Michael Mwenso shares the soul-nourishing power of Black music
Musician, artist and social commentator Michael Mwenso focuses on Black music's power to nourish and heal in a star-studded Greene Space residency. In a three-day residency at The Greene Space Nov. 14-16, Mwenso will share songs and stories, talk with musical luminaries, and explore his view of Black music as a source of spiritual nourishment and healing. [ more › ]
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Where Most Car Accidents Happen in NYC
Why do people come to New York City? People come for a myriad of reasons. They come to see Broadway plays, the Statue of Liberty, or any tourist sites NYC is touted for. Some travel by train, and others fly in. Still, others take matters into their own hands, or should we say, take the wheel in their own hands and drive in, either in their own vehicle or a rental. Add to these the New Yorkers themselves who commute to their place of work every day, and the congestion on the streets can be mind-boggling.
