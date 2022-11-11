ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York City to celebrate 50 years of hip hop culture

NEW YORK - For National Hip Hop History Month, New York City is putting a spotlight on the popular genre of music. It unveiled plans to celebrate hip hop's birthday next year, partnering with a new museum in the works. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a sneak peak in the Bronx. Stepping into the exhibit "(R)Evolution of hip hop" on Exterior Street, you're transported to the golden era: 1986-1990. The immersive journey through hip hop history is a sneak peak of what's to come when the Universal Hip Hop Museum" opens. "It will be one of the most advanced, technology-driven museums in the history of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Cheap Hotels in Jersey City to Stay

When it comes to finding Cheap Hotels in Jersey City, there are several different options. While you can easily find shared rooms for under $20 a night, private rooms are more expensive, running closer to $40 a night. One of the best things about Jersey City is its affordability, and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
cityandstateny.com

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York AG Cracking Down On Online Ammunition Sales

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – The state’s top prosecutor is cracking down on online ammunition sellers who are “illegally” shipping ammunition to New York residents and failing to keep records of these sales. An investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’s Office found that 39...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

30 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis opens as ‘Madame’ under new owners; water main break affects service in North Hoboken; new restaurant Wu Tong is coming to Downtown Jersey City; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
brickunderground.com

What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?

When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

Michael Mwenso shares the soul-nourishing power of Black music

Musician, artist and social commentator Michael Mwenso focuses on Black music's power to nourish and heal in a star-studded Greene Space residency. In a three-day residency at The Greene Space Nov. 14-16, Mwenso will share songs and stories, talk with musical luminaries, and explore his view of Black music as a source of spiritual nourishment and healing. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Car Accidents Happen in NYC

Why do people come to New York City? People come for a myriad of reasons. They come to see Broadway plays, the Statue of Liberty, or any tourist sites NYC is touted for. Some travel by train, and others fly in. Still, others take matters into their own hands, or should we say, take the wheel in their own hands and drive in, either in their own vehicle or a rental. Add to these the New Yorkers themselves who commute to their place of work every day, and the congestion on the streets can be mind-boggling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy