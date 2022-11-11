Read full article on original website
Lima City Schools planning to memorialize veterans with the construction of an honor wall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local school is raising funds to build a wall to honor veteran alumni. A Veterans Honor Wall is being planned for construction in front of Lima Senior. Veterans who served in active duty and graduated from the Lima City School District who apply will have their names engraved on both sides of the wall. So far, 130 names have been collected, and the finished project will have room for around sixteen hundred names. The project is not only going to be fully funded by donations but also contracted out to a veteran who graduated from Lima City Schools. He appreciates the recognition this wall will bring to Lima veterans.
Lima City School students learn about the circle of life thanks to the help of JAMPD
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a lesson in the circle of life as students at Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet took on role playing out in nature. Naturalists from Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District had the children take on the role of being a deer or being a resource of water, food, or shelter. When there were not enough resources to sustain the deer - the deer perished and became resources.
Young Historians get a lesson about Cridersville's fire department and the Great Fire of 1918
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Some Cridersville Elementary students get hands-on with local history. Kids got a chance to try out this 1890 hand pumper that was used in the great fire of 1918 in the village of Cridersville. They were touring the fire department as this year's topic is the fire that destroyed 32 structures and left 50 people homeless in the village. This is the second year of the program which is a partnership with the school and the Cridersville Historical Society. The students were all ears and eyes as they learned about the firefighting equipment.
Kenton Historic Courthouse District announces Window Wonderland and Parade
Press Release from the Kenton Historic Courthouse District: Kenton, Ohio (November 15, 2022) – The Kenton Historic Courthouse District officially announces this year’s Window Wonderland reveal will occur on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm around the courthouse square. Also planned for that evening is the lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse Christmas lights.
OSU Lima Kicks off "Buckeye Soup" Drive for Local Homeless Shelters
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the forecast calling for unseasonably cold temperatures for at least the next week, the need for warm clothes and food for local homeless shelters is quite high. On Monday, OSU Lima kicked off their annual "Buckeye Soup" drive for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week....
UA Local 776 holds an open house in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local union is giving people the chance to check out how they are getting the next generation of workers ready for the jobs. United Association of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Local 776 held an open house at their facility in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week. Guests were able to try their hand at virtual welding, and see what professional journeymen do in their field. There was also a demonstration trailer to show the various skill sets needed to be a plumber. The union has apprenticeships available for HVAC, plumbing, and pipefitting that combines classwork with real work experience, to help fill needed positions in our area.
Lima Kiwanis Club looking for prom dress and accessories for "Diva Den"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local service club is asking for your help in providing the necessities for the prom season. The Lima Kiwanis Club is asking for donations of new or gently used prom dresses, shoes, and accessories for their "Diva Den" project. The club has a great collection of items that they give to young ladies to make their dream of going to prom a reality. With the cost of dresses and accessories likely to go up, this is a way the club can support area young women.
Glenn to host landlord meeting
LIMA — Sixth Ward Council Member Derry Glenn, will be hosting a meeting for landlords on Tuesday. Glenn will be hosting a conversation on Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wingate Hotel in downtown Lima. The goal of the meeting is to build a bridge between landlords and tenants in Lima.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
Allen County Family and Children 1st Council work to better community
Allen Co. OH (WLIO) - One local council works together to provide the resources that children and their families can use in a time of need. The Allen County Family and Children 1st Council is made up of more than 40 agencies, organizations, and parent representatives. Their goal is to coordinate systems and services while engaging and empowering families. Monday the group received an update about Allen County Juvenile Court.
Lima Salvation Army has one final day to sign up for Christmas Assistance Program
Lima, OH (WLIO) - To make sure everyone has a happy holiday, the Lima Salvation Army is offering one more chance for families to get signed up for their Christmas Assistance Program. They will be accepting applications on November 15th between 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
Some 10,000 mink loose, missing after vandalism at Ohio farm
VAN WERT, Ohio (AP) — Vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm, leaving an estimated 10,000 of the small carnivorous mammals unaccounted for Tuesday evening, the local sheriff said. So many minks were killed crossing a nearby road that a plow was brought in to...
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
Lima's Matt Huffman elected to serve as Ohio Senate President
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's Matt Huffman will once again serve as president of the Ohio Senate, this time for the 135th General Assembly. The Senate Majority Caucus voted unanimously today to return Huffman to the post. Huffman was first elected to the Ohio Senate in 2016 and elected to serve as Senate president during his second term as part of the 134th General Assembly. He previously spent four terms in the Ohio House.
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
Vandals release thousands of mink from farm in Van Wert County
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism that released tens of thousands of mink into the area. Late Monday night, at "Lion Farms USA Mink Farm" in Hoaglin Township, fencing was intentionally destroyed, releasing thousands of minks. Around 10,000 mink are not accounted for, the property owner has advised the sheriff's office that many minks remained on the property and were corralled by employees working at the farm. The number of suspects is currently unknown, but whoever is responsible spray painted "We'll be Back" on the side of one of the buildings.
Fire destroys barn in rural Logan County
A fire destroyed a barn near Logansville Monday afternoon around 1:30. The DeGraff Volunteer Fire Department, along with mutual aid from Bellefontaine, Lakeview, Maplewood, Quincy, and Indian Joint Fire District (Russells Point), responded to John Shoe’s residence on State Route 47. Hurley Excavating assisted in removing the roof of...
