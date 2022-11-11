Read full article on original website
Related
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
President Joe Biden says it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
Jetting off to the COP climate conference, the ultimate contradiction
The annual COP conference on the climate crisis is a contradiction. It has a giant carbon footprint, including emissions from private jet-setting fossil fuel CEOs.
BBC
Istiklal Street: Istanbul's beating heart reels from deadly blast
The video was short, but graphic. Sunday-afternoon crowds suddenly scattered by the sound of an explosion. Orange flames and black smoke rising into the air as people ran for their lives. Hours later, Istiklal Street is busy again. Two tables have been placed on either side of the street, draped...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a...
BBC
Russian anger as UN calls for reparations over invasion of Ukraine
Russia has angrily rejected international calls for it to pay for war damage it has inflicted in Ukraine. It comes after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia should face the consequences of its actions, including paying reparations. General Assembly resolutions carry symbolic weight, but do not have...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zambia demands answers for death of student Lemekhani Nyirenda
Zambia has demanded answers over the death of a student who was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Lusaka has asked Moscow "to urgently provide information on the circumstances" surrounding Lemekhani Nyirenda's death. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years in jail for...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian missiles pound major cities days after Kherson pull-out
Russia has launched one of its biggest barrages of missiles yet against Ukraine, days after its troops were forced to withdraw from Kherson. The capital Kyiv was among the cities hit, with officials saying at least one person was found dead. There were strikes across the country, from Lviv in...
BBC
Switzerland migrant children demand immigration policy apology
Children of migrants who came to work in Switzerland over decades are demanding an apology for a policy they say destroyed families and left many traumatised. From the 1950s right up until the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of workers - first from Italy, then from Spain, Portugal, and what was then Yugoslavia - made the journey to Switzerland.
