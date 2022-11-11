Read full article on original website
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
KDVR.com
Loveland city manager shoulder-checks journalist
City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Snowy commute up in the foothills. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain...
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
Want Tickets To Taylor Swift’s Colorado Concerts? We’ve Got Them
Taylor Swift is bringing her "Era's Tour" through Colorado in July and we've got the most opportunities to win free tickets in all of Northern Colorado. Here's when to be listening to win. Taylor Swift The Era's Tour Denver Concert. If you've been to a Taylor Swift concert, you know...
Here’s how much snow fell in your city
Fresh snowfall fell across the Denver metro area late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Colorado Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
1037theriver.com
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night
The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months.
Will it snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?
Overall, Denver sees measurable snow on Thanksgiving about one in every five years.
Loveland city manager faces possible suspension
LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
9News
One election down, another rises to take its place; Next with Kyle Clark full show (11/14/11)
We got an exclusive interview with Denver mayoral candidate Chris Hansen ahead of today's announcement. - How is Denver meeting the needs of hungry kids?
Westword
This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten
A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fort Collins, Colorado
Looking for a unique Colorado city break? Start your search with the best things to do in Fort Collins, CO. There’s a reason that this colorful city is the cultural capital of Northern Colorado. Visit Fort Collins to explore craft breweries, a thriving art scene, and a historic old town.
Here's Colorado's 'best Mexican restaurant,' according to popular food blog
According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
