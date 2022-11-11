ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii football drops home game against Utah State, 41-34

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late game woes continued for the Rainbow Warriors football team, dropping another game Saturday night to Utah State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. “It’s just a few little things that we’ve just got to fix and clean up to get better, but the hard...
LOGAN, UT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022)

‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns. A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the south...
HAWAII STATE
ourbigescape.com

2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu

Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
HONOLULU, HI
gotodestinations.com

8 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Waikiki, Hawaii – (With Photos)

Known as “spouting waters,” Waikiki is a world-famous beach destination for locals and tourists. It’s no surprise that people are drawn to this location because of its white-sand beaches and perfect surfing waves. They have plenty of tourist attractions that are perfect for guests of all ages.
HONOLULU, HI
cohaitungchi.com

3 Pillbox Hikes on Oahu With Amazing Views

Oahu is full of history, including old WWII military bunkers, known as pillboxes. Pillboxes are scattered over the island and many have been painted with colorful designs both on the exterior and interior. Since many of the pillboxes are in the mountains and overlook the ocean, there are quite a...
HALEIWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Researchers use drones to understand how waves are shifting Waikiki beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Oahu’s south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach. Two studies recently completed by University of Hawaii researchers aim to provide policy makers, state agencies and even businesses along the beach with better information and better practices when it comes to managing and preserving the beach.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds will prevail in the days to come

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will shift slightly this week, blowing from a more east-northeast direction and decreasing in strength slightly from Sunday through Tuesday. Still further trade wind weakening and wind direction shift from the east is expected from Wednesday through Friday as an approaching cold front north of the state will tend […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Happenings on O‘ahu

Let the season commence! Here’s where to go and what to do to get into the holiday spirit this year, whether you’re looking for Christmas lights or searching for Santa himself. Honolulu City Lights. Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday Jan. 2, 2023. View Christmas trees decorated in various...
HONOLULU, HI

