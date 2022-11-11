Read full article on original website
Hawaii men’s basketball falls in overtime to Yale in Rainbow Classic championship game
Hawaii and Yale played for the 2022 Rainbow Classic title on Monday night.
Hawaii men’s basketball handles Eastern Washington to improve to 2-0
Hawaii downed Eastern Washington on Sunday evening.
‘Bows Football Final — Utah State reaction
The 'Bows Football Final crew responds to the team's latest loss to Utah State.
Wahine volleyball continues tear of Big West with sweeps over UC San Diego, UC Irvine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued their tear of the Big West Conference on Saturday with a sweep over UC Irvine on the road. The win comes one day after notching a sweep over UC San Diego to make it four-straight sweeps on the...
Hawaii football drops home game against Utah State, 41-34
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late game woes continued for the Rainbow Warriors football team, dropping another game Saturday night to Utah State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. “It’s just a few little things that we’ve just got to fix and clean up to get better, but the hard...
Hawaii football struggles again in loss to Utah State
Hawaii has not beaten Utah State since 2010.
HHSAA football tournament continues with Division II games
Two HHSAA Division II games took place on Saturday night.
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia campus lived in Hawaii for several years as a child and attended Saint Louis School. The principal of Saint Louis confirmed that Devin Chandler was a student at the school from 2013 to 2016.
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022)
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns. A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the south...
2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu
Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
8 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Waikiki, Hawaii – (With Photos)
Known as “spouting waters,” Waikiki is a world-famous beach destination for locals and tourists. It’s no surprise that people are drawn to this location because of its white-sand beaches and perfect surfing waves. They have plenty of tourist attractions that are perfect for guests of all ages.
Carissa Moore gives golden opportunity to fans
Surfing legend Carissa Moore was scheduled to give three hours of her time at Kahala Mall to meet fans and keiki Saturday, Nov. 12 but ended up staying late to make sure she met with everyone she could.
Alaska Airlines partners with Mokulele Airlines in effort to boost inter-island travel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Mokulele Airlines in an effort to boost inter-island travel. “We’re excited to give our guests access to more beautiful parts of the state,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. Through the partnership, Alaska Airlines travelers will...
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
3 Pillbox Hikes on Oahu With Amazing Views
Oahu is full of history, including old WWII military bunkers, known as pillboxes. Pillboxes are scattered over the island and many have been painted with colorful designs both on the exterior and interior. Since many of the pillboxes are in the mountains and overlook the ocean, there are quite a...
Researchers use drones to understand how waves are shifting Waikiki beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Oahu’s south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach. Two studies recently completed by University of Hawaii researchers aim to provide policy makers, state agencies and even businesses along the beach with better information and better practices when it comes to managing and preserving the beach.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins. A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. 6 days after election, close races remain...
Trade winds will prevail in the days to come
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will shift slightly this week, blowing from a more east-northeast direction and decreasing in strength slightly from Sunday through Tuesday. Still further trade wind weakening and wind direction shift from the east is expected from Wednesday through Friday as an approaching cold front north of the state will tend […]
The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Happenings on O‘ahu
Let the season commence! Here’s where to go and what to do to get into the holiday spirit this year, whether you’re looking for Christmas lights or searching for Santa himself. Honolulu City Lights. Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday Jan. 2, 2023. View Christmas trees decorated in various...
