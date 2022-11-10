ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Ink Five Members of 2023 Class

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday's National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide

Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
NASHVILLE, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders ride Peasant past Charlotte in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee's special teams and run game powered the Blue Raiders in cold weather on Saturday, blocking two kicks and scoring three touchdowns between them in a 24-14 win over Charlotte at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Decorian Patterson gave MTSU (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) a spark early,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022

The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"

(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
goblueraiders.com

NOTEBOOK: C-USA action tips off this week at the Murphy Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2022-23 Conference USA season tips off this week, with your Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders facing off against Rice this Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Murphy Center. Both teams enter the C-USA opener 1-1, with home wins and road losses to start the year. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Decosta Jenkins To Be Inducted Into Nashville Business Hall of Fame

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Junior Achievement (JA) of Middle Tennessee will induct Decosta Jenkins into its Nashville Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Jenkins was selected by JA and past laureates for his achievements in business leadership and community impact in the Nashville area. The induction ceremony will be...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy