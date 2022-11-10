Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Ink Five Members of 2023 Class
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday's National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
WKRN
Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
Café Momentum restaurant coming to Nashville in 2023; how it’s already changing lives of justice-involved youth
Cafe Momentum has impacted the lives of several Nashville teens involved in the juvenile justice system, and now the nonprofit restaurant is expected to have a more permanent home in the area next year.
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
WSMV
Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders ride Peasant past Charlotte in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee's special teams and run game powered the Blue Raiders in cold weather on Saturday, blocking two kicks and scoring three touchdowns between them in a 24-14 win over Charlotte at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Decorian Patterson gave MTSU (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) a spark early,...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022
The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
fox17.com
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
wgnsradio.com
5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"
(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: C-USA action tips off this week at the Murphy Center
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2022-23 Conference USA season tips off this week, with your Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders facing off against Rice this Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Murphy Center. Both teams enter the C-USA opener 1-1, with home wins and road losses to start the year. The...
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament benefits Sumner County Special Olympics
Plenty of law enforcement officers and first responders descended upon Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin on Saturday, but it was all for a good cause.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting...
Former John Overton High School teacher indicted on statutory rape charges
A former teacher at a Nashville high school has been indicted for four counts of solicitation statutory rape charges.
GoColumbialions.com
Vanderbilt Comes Back to Spoil Women’s Basketball’s Home Opener, 74-63
NEW YORK – After a historic season in 2021-22 that ended with a trip to the Ivy League Tournament Title game and WNIT Quarterfinals, coach Megan Griffith felt like her veteran team was resting on its laurels from last March. Kaitlyn Davis had a career-high 24 points and added...
wpln.org
Nashville jails stopped in-person visits during the pandemic. It’s unclear if they’ll ever come back.
As COVID arrived in March of 2020, Davidson County eliminated in-person visiting in its jails, switching to video visitation as a social distancing precaution. More than two years later, those incarcerated are still not allowed to see their families and loved ones in the same room. As of September, this...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
WKRN
Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man in West Nashville
A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation. Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding …. A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a...
Tennessee Tribune
Decosta Jenkins To Be Inducted Into Nashville Business Hall of Fame
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Junior Achievement (JA) of Middle Tennessee will induct Decosta Jenkins into its Nashville Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Jenkins was selected by JA and past laureates for his achievements in business leadership and community impact in the Nashville area. The induction ceremony will be...
