KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
KOMU
Police start death investigation in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
KOMU
Police: Charges possible after fire at Mexico self-storage building
MEXICO - An investigation is ongoing after a self-storage building was set on fire last week, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation after the fire in the 500 block of South Clark Street on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KOMU
Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat
FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
KOMU
Drexel man sentenced to 19 years after shooting at Stover police chief
JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017. Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
KOMU
CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
KOMU
Cole County acquires speed radar trailer to address community complaints
COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways. According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff pleads not guilty in first court appearance for DWI
HUNTSVILLE - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism entered a plea of not guilty Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. This was his first court appearance related to these charges, which were filed by Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford on Thursday. Chism posted a $2,000 bond on Oct. 6, the day of his arrest.
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
KOMU
19-year-old seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles. Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers. The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy...
KOMU
Columbia shelter looks into additional services for the winter
COLUMBIA - With the possibility of mid-Missouri's first snow Monday night, those facing housing crises are in need of a place to stay warm over the winter. During the winter, additional shelters are available for those who are unhoused to stay warm when temperatures are dangerously low. Recently, however, the...
KOMU
Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN
BOONE COUNTY − Two local residents were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. Danny Stidham, 72, was slowly driving in the right lane before Carl McDonald, 60, of...
KOMU
2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY — Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics. Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The...
KOMU
Columbia police, community members to visit National Civil Rights Museum
With hopes of empowering "our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights," 36 community members set out Tuesday for Memphis on a trip to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, according to a Columbia City Council memo. Five high school students, at least five Columbia Public Schools...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 15
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. New solutions hope to...
KOMU
Columbia warming centers, shelters available this winter
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia partnered with several emergency shelter providers in the community to provide a warm place for individuals to escape the cold. The city will also contract with Turning Point to provide temporary overnight warming center services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
KOMU
Local foster agency to host a tour around Columbia to spread awareness
COLUMBIA- Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. In the state of Missouri, there are nearly 14,000 foster children and 1,400 children eligible for adoption. The tour will allow the public to...
KOMU
California-based artist chosen for Eighth Street sculpture after nationwide search
COLUMBIA - Central Bank of Boone County has selected a California-based artist to create a sculpture for its Eighth Street entrance at the downtown bank at Eighth Street and Broadway. After a nationwide selection process, Pontus Willfors was chosen from over 120 artists. The call came after the bank's "People"...
KOMU
CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday
The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
KOMU
COVID bivalent booster clinic in Sturgeon scheduled for Thursday
COLUMBIA - A COVID booster clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sturgeon Youth Center, located at 209 South Turner Street. No appointments are needed. PHHS will offer updated/bivalent Pfizer booster doses for children...
