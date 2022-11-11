Who doesn't love the Goo Goo Dolls? How would you like to ring in 2023 by seeing them for FREE?. That's possible, and all thanks to the Seneca Niagara Resort Casino. Seneca Niagara Resort Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, is hosting a free show with the Goo Goo Dolls on December 31, 2022. The show will begin at 11PM at STIR feature bar, located on the gaming floor on the west side of the resort. It's also allegedly visible from anywhere in the west part of the casino.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO