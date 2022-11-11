ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See The Goo Goo Dolls This December For Free! Here’s How

Who doesn't love the Goo Goo Dolls? How would you like to ring in 2023 by seeing them for FREE?. That's possible, and all thanks to the Seneca Niagara Resort Casino. Seneca Niagara Resort Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, is hosting a free show with the Goo Goo Dolls on December 31, 2022. The show will begin at 11PM at STIR feature bar, located on the gaming floor on the west side of the resort. It's also allegedly visible from anywhere in the west part of the casino.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Harry Styles’ Beauty Brand, Pleasing, Opens Holiday Pop-up Shops

“We’re in a state of joyfulness,” said Harry Styles’ stylist, Harry Lambert, when asked how the singer-songwriter’s beauty brand, Pleasing, is doing one year after its debut.  Now on the brink of launching its fifth collection, called Super Magic Family Time, Pleasing is kicking off the holiday season with three pop-up shops in New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California, and London, England, which will be open from Nov. 26 through Dec. 27. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family

Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
CHITTENANGO, NY
