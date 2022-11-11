Read full article on original website
Who doesn't love the Goo Goo Dolls? How would you like to ring in 2023 by seeing them for FREE?. That's possible, and all thanks to the Seneca Niagara Resort Casino. Seneca Niagara Resort Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, is hosting a free show with the Goo Goo Dolls on December 31, 2022. The show will begin at 11PM at STIR feature bar, located on the gaming floor on the west side of the resort. It's also allegedly visible from anywhere in the west part of the casino.
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
The backyard of the famous LaRusso house from Netflix's Cobra Kai is now available to rent as your personal party pad. The mansion featured on Cobra Kai has opened its luxurious backyard for rent via swimming pool rental service Swimply. As seen in the popular Netflix series, Villa Flora features...
“We’re in a state of joyfulness,” said Harry Styles’ stylist, Harry Lambert, when asked how the singer-songwriter’s beauty brand, Pleasing, is doing one year after its debut. Now on the brink of launching its fifth collection, called Super Magic Family Time, Pleasing is kicking off the holiday season with three pop-up shops in New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California, and London, England, which will be open from Nov. 26 through Dec. 27. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “The...
There's no better feeling than when your past-time hobby gets recognized by the people you idolize. Kevin Skinner is hard worker, father of three, and a HUGE fan of Caterpillar. But unlike most people, he takes his passion to another level with his elaborate diorama construction displays. What started off...
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
