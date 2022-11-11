Read full article on original website
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2
PITTSBURGH -- — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the...
Horvat leads Canucks in 5-4 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves.
Verhaege scores 2 goals, Panthers beat Capitals 5-2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday night. Verhaeghe, who had six goals and 12 points in Florida’s six-game playoff series win over Washington last spring, scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left.
New Jersey 5, Montreal 1
First Period--None. Penalties--Xhekaj, MTL (Boarding), 5:20; Smith, NJ (Interference), 13:14. Second Period--1, New Jersey, Hughes 6 (Hamilton, Bratt), 3:57 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Hamilton 5, 6:06. 3, Montreal, Dadonov 1 (Monahan), 9:55. 4, New Jersey, Hughes 7 (Mercer), 15:29. Penalties--Dach, MTL (Tripping), 2:30. Third Period--5, New Jersey, Bratt 6 (Hughes,...
Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588.
Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4
First Period--1, Vancouver, Joshua 3 (Aman, Lockwood), 8:01. 2, Vancouver, Bear 1 (Garland, Horvat), 9:18. 3, Buffalo, Skinner 4 (Tuch, Dahlin), 11:15. Penalties--Horvat, VAN (Hooking), 4:32; Dahlin, BUF (Holding), 18:16. Second Period--4, Vancouver, Pettersson 7 (Ekman-Larsson), 0:31. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 5 (Tuch, Thompson), 3:43. 6, Vancouver, Miller 10 (Horvat), 7:13...
