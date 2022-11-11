ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 16 News

World Cup of Beer: Get paid to taste beer from around the globe and watch soccer

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whmuo_0j7jtCbG00

( WXIN ) — If watching games on the soccer pitch has you reaching for a cold one, you could be the perfect candidate for a unique job meant to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.

BonusFinder is looking for a World Cup Beer Tester , who, along with $500, will get a brand new TV they can use to watch one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The job requires you to sip your way through 32 beers from around the world and rank your favorites in a BonusFinder blog.

Vecna’s lair up for sale: ‘Stranger Things’ Creel House hits market for $1.5M

“Whether it’s a Belgian lager, an English IPA or German wheat beer, our testers will get a taste of the countries participating in the World Cup while getting paid to watch the games and provide their all-important verdicts. Christmas will be coming early for the successful applicants!” said Fintan Costello, Managing Director at BonusFinder.

The contest is open to people in the United States and Canada who are at least 21 years old. People in the United Kingdom can apply if they are 18 or older.

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Nov. 20. Middle Eastern country Qatar is hosting for the first time.

You can enter at BonusFinder’s website . Applications will be open until Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
FOX 16 News

Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president

Former President Trump announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after the midterm elections denied Republicans the “red wave” they had long anticipated. Read the full story and […]
PALM BEACH, FL
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy