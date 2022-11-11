Read full article on original website
WEST VIRGINIA 75, MOREHEAD STATE 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Thomas 2-4, Redding 1-2, Thelwell 1-5, Wolfe 0-1, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thelwell, Thomas). Turnovers: 20 (Wolfe 6, Freeman 3, Gross 3, Bryan 2, Maughmer 2, Scott 2, Thelwell, Thomas). Steals: 6 (Wolfe 2,...
OLE MISS 70, CHATTANOOGA 58
Percentages: FG .362, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (A.Caldwell 2-2, D.White 2-4, Stephens 2-4, Johnson 2-6, Davis 2-10). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stephens). Turnovers: 12 (Stephens 3, A.Caldwell 2, Johnson 2, D.White). Steals: 10 (A.Caldwell 3, Davis 3, D.White 2, Johnson, Stephens). Technical Fouls:...
WRIGHT STATE 80, BOWLING GREEN 71
Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Agee 1-3, Turner 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Metheny 1-4, Curtis 1-6, Mills 0-2, Towns 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lightfoot, O'Neal). Turnovers: 13 (Metheny 3, Agee 2, Ayers 2, Curtis 2, Diarra 2, Elsasser, Lightfoot). Steals: 11...
Appalachian St. 61, Louisville 60
APPALACHIAN ST. (3-0) Gregory 7-15 2-2 16, Huntley 1-2 0-0 3, Pearson 1-7 3-4 5, Boykin 6-14 0-1 14, Harcum 4-11 2-2 10, Abson 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 2-4 0-0 6, Teasett 0-2 0-0 0, Mantis 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 1-3 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 8-12 61.
Colorado 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 43
COLORADO (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Miller 3-3, Formann 3-9, Sadler 2-2, Wynn 2-3, Jones 1-1, Vonleh 0-2, Sherrod 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-2, Whittaker 0-1, Holder 0-2, Gerber 0-1, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Vonleh 1) Turnovers: 13 (Sherrod 2, McLeod 2, Vonleh 1, Miller 1,...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 96, GRACE CHRISTIAN 68
Percentages: FG .385, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Fisher 2-2, Carlson 2-3, Bridgeforth 1-1, Clason 1-1, Rawls 1-6, McDonald 0-1, Neu 0-1, Omari 0-1, Whipple 0-1, Thiel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fisher). Turnovers: 18 (Bridgeforth 6, Rawls 4, Roberts 3, Carlson, Clason, Neu,...
VANDERBILT 89, TEMPLE 87, OT
Percentages: FG .543, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Stute 7-10, Lewis 1-1, Dia 1-3, Ansong 0-1, Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robbins 3, Millora-Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Robbins 4, Wright 2, Ansong, Lawrence, Lewis). Steals: 5 (Stute 3, Lawrence, Manjon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
AKRON 65, MORGAN STATE 59
Percentages: FG .375, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Burke 4-8, McCullough 1-1, Turner 1-2, Lawson 0-1, Miller 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McCullough 3, Nnamene 2, Burke, Djonkam, Fagbenle, Miller, Turner). Turnovers: 15 (Burke 5, Hobbs 3, Djonkam 2, McCullough, Miller, Nnamene, Thomas, Turner).
New Orleans 113, Memphis 102
MEMPHIS (102) Brooks 6-18 5-6 19, Jackson Jr. 3-14 1-2 7, Adams 1-2 0-2 2, Konchar 4-6 0-0 9, Morant 13-27 8-11 36, Clarke 6-12 2-2 15, Roddy 1-3 0-0 3, Aldama 3-6 1-2 8, T.Jones 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 17-25 102. NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 7-14 3-3 19,...
No. 16 Oklahoma 77, BYU 66
OKLAHOMA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.986, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Tot 3-9, Robertson 2-10, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-5, Williams 1-2, R.Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (L.Scott 1, Johnson 1, Vann 1) Turnovers: 6 (Johnson 2, Llanusa 1, Robertson 1, Tucker 1, Vann 1) Steals: 9...
FORDHAM 79, NEW HAMPSHIRE 61
Percentages: FG .319, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Baker 1-1, Lopez 1-1, Brown 1-3, Willeman 0-1, Woodyard 0-1, Derry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Willeman). Turnovers: 7 (Sunderland 2, Tutic 2, Baker, Brown, Herasme). Steals: 6 (Daniels 2, Derry 2, Baker, Woodyard). Technical Fouls:...
PROVIDENCE 100, STONEHILL 76
Percentages: FG .534, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Johnson 5-7, Zegarowski 3-6, Burnett 1-1, Mack 1-1, McGill 0-1, Meuser 0-1, Sims 0-2, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burnett, Johnson, Sims, Zegarowski). Turnovers: 13 (Bergan 4, Mack 3, Burnett 2, Stone 2, Zegarowski 2).
COLGATE 80, SYRACUSE 68
Percentages: FG .467, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Richardson 7-10, Moffatt 4-6, Lynch-Daniels 4-8, Baker 2-5, Smith 2-7, Louis-Jacques 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Records). Turnovers: 15 (Woodward 5, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith 2, Baker, Lynch-Daniels, Richardson, Thomson). Steals: 8 (Richardson 3, Records...
MARYLAND 76, BINGHAMTON 52
Percentages: FG .344, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Athuai 1-2, Hinckson 1-2, Gibson 1-5, Solomon 1-5, Falko 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Stewart 0-2, McGriff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akuwovo, Balogun, Gibson). Turnovers: 15 (Falko 3, Hinckson 2, McGriff 2, Petcash 2, Solomon 2, Stewart...
YALE 62, HAWAI'I 59, OT
Percentages: FG .375, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Mahoney 2-5, Poulakidas 1-5, Gharram 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Knowling 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Mbeng 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jarvis 4, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng). Turnovers: 8 (Knowling 2, Feinberg, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng, Molloy, Poulakidas). Steals: 6 (Gharram...
NORTHWESTERN 75, GEORGETOWN 63
Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Audige 4-9, Beran 3-6, Berry 3-8, Buie 2-6, Barnhizer 1-2, Roper 1-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beran 2, Nicholson 2). Turnovers: 14 (Buie 5, Beran 3, Nicholson 2, Roper 2, Audige, Barnhizer). Steals: 6 (Barnhizer 4,...
CLEMSON 81, USC UPSTATE 70
Percentages: FG .522, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Bailey 3-4, Gainey 2-5, Surratt 1-2, Rideau 0-1, Smith 0-1, Broadnax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Langlais, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bailey 2, Broadnax 2, Gainey 2, Surratt 2, Langlais, N'diaye, Rideau, Smith). Steals: 4 (Bailey, Broadnax,...
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)2-08001. 2. Stanford4-07682. 3. Connecticut2-07046. 3. Louisville3-06815.
FOX 2
Billikens hold off Memphis 90-84
The SLU Billikens won an early season battle with a tough non conference foe, holding off Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Yuri Collins led Saint Louis in scoring with 22 points. Gibson Jimerson added 17 points, while Javon Pickett scored 14. The Billikens led by four at halftime (47-43). They boosted that […]
