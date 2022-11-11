ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

WEST VIRGINIA 75, MOREHEAD STATE 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Thomas 2-4, Redding 1-2, Thelwell 1-5, Wolfe 0-1, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thelwell, Thomas). Turnovers: 20 (Wolfe 6, Freeman 3, Gross 3, Bryan 2, Maughmer 2, Scott 2, Thelwell, Thomas). Steals: 6 (Wolfe 2,...
MOREHEAD, KY
Porterville Recorder

OLE MISS 70, CHATTANOOGA 58

Percentages: FG .362, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (A.Caldwell 2-2, D.White 2-4, Stephens 2-4, Johnson 2-6, Davis 2-10). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stephens). Turnovers: 12 (Stephens 3, A.Caldwell 2, Johnson 2, D.White). Steals: 10 (A.Caldwell 3, Davis 3, D.White 2, Johnson, Stephens). Technical Fouls:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Porterville Recorder

WRIGHT STATE 80, BOWLING GREEN 71

Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Agee 1-3, Turner 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Metheny 1-4, Curtis 1-6, Mills 0-2, Towns 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lightfoot, O'Neal). Turnovers: 13 (Metheny 3, Agee 2, Ayers 2, Curtis 2, Diarra 2, Elsasser, Lightfoot). Steals: 11...
FAIRBORN, OH
Porterville Recorder

Appalachian St. 61, Louisville 60

APPALACHIAN ST. (3-0) Gregory 7-15 2-2 16, Huntley 1-2 0-0 3, Pearson 1-7 3-4 5, Boykin 6-14 0-1 14, Harcum 4-11 2-2 10, Abson 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 2-4 0-0 6, Teasett 0-2 0-0 0, Mantis 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 1-3 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 8-12 61.
BOONE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 43

COLORADO (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Miller 3-3, Formann 3-9, Sadler 2-2, Wynn 2-3, Jones 1-1, Vonleh 0-2, Sherrod 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-2, Whittaker 0-1, Holder 0-2, Gerber 0-1, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Vonleh 1) Turnovers: 13 (Sherrod 2, McLeod 2, Vonleh 1, Miller 1,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 96, GRACE CHRISTIAN 68

Percentages: FG .385, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Fisher 2-2, Carlson 2-3, Bridgeforth 1-1, Clason 1-1, Rawls 1-6, McDonald 0-1, Neu 0-1, Omari 0-1, Whipple 0-1, Thiel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fisher). Turnovers: 18 (Bridgeforth 6, Rawls 4, Roberts 3, Carlson, Clason, Neu,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Porterville Recorder

VANDERBILT 89, TEMPLE 87, OT

Percentages: FG .543, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Stute 7-10, Lewis 1-1, Dia 1-3, Ansong 0-1, Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robbins 3, Millora-Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Robbins 4, Wright 2, Ansong, Lawrence, Lewis). Steals: 5 (Stute 3, Lawrence, Manjon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

AKRON 65, MORGAN STATE 59

Percentages: FG .375, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Burke 4-8, McCullough 1-1, Turner 1-2, Lawson 0-1, Miller 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McCullough 3, Nnamene 2, Burke, Djonkam, Fagbenle, Miller, Turner). Turnovers: 15 (Burke 5, Hobbs 3, Djonkam 2, McCullough, Miller, Nnamene, Thomas, Turner).
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 113, Memphis 102

MEMPHIS (102) Brooks 6-18 5-6 19, Jackson Jr. 3-14 1-2 7, Adams 1-2 0-2 2, Konchar 4-6 0-0 9, Morant 13-27 8-11 36, Clarke 6-12 2-2 15, Roddy 1-3 0-0 3, Aldama 3-6 1-2 8, T.Jones 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 17-25 102. NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 7-14 3-3 19,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Oklahoma 77, BYU 66

OKLAHOMA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.986, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Tot 3-9, Robertson 2-10, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-5, Williams 1-2, R.Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (L.Scott 1, Johnson 1, Vann 1) Turnovers: 6 (Johnson 2, Llanusa 1, Robertson 1, Tucker 1, Vann 1) Steals: 9...
PROVO, UT
Porterville Recorder

FORDHAM 79, NEW HAMPSHIRE 61

Percentages: FG .319, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Baker 1-1, Lopez 1-1, Brown 1-3, Willeman 0-1, Woodyard 0-1, Derry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Willeman). Turnovers: 7 (Sunderland 2, Tutic 2, Baker, Brown, Herasme). Steals: 6 (Daniels 2, Derry 2, Baker, Woodyard). Technical Fouls:...
ROSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

PROVIDENCE 100, STONEHILL 76

Percentages: FG .534, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Johnson 5-7, Zegarowski 3-6, Burnett 1-1, Mack 1-1, McGill 0-1, Meuser 0-1, Sims 0-2, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burnett, Johnson, Sims, Zegarowski). Turnovers: 13 (Bergan 4, Mack 3, Burnett 2, Stone 2, Zegarowski 2).
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

COLGATE 80, SYRACUSE 68

Percentages: FG .467, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Richardson 7-10, Moffatt 4-6, Lynch-Daniels 4-8, Baker 2-5, Smith 2-7, Louis-Jacques 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Records). Turnovers: 15 (Woodward 5, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith 2, Baker, Lynch-Daniels, Richardson, Thomson). Steals: 8 (Richardson 3, Records...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND 76, BINGHAMTON 52

Percentages: FG .344, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Athuai 1-2, Hinckson 1-2, Gibson 1-5, Solomon 1-5, Falko 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Stewart 0-2, McGriff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akuwovo, Balogun, Gibson). Turnovers: 15 (Falko 3, Hinckson 2, McGriff 2, Petcash 2, Solomon 2, Stewart...
MARYLAND STATE
Porterville Recorder

YALE 62, HAWAI'I 59, OT

Percentages: FG .375, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Mahoney 2-5, Poulakidas 1-5, Gharram 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Knowling 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Mbeng 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jarvis 4, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng). Turnovers: 8 (Knowling 2, Feinberg, Gharram, Kelly, Mbeng, Molloy, Poulakidas). Steals: 6 (Gharram...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN 75, GEORGETOWN 63

Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Audige 4-9, Beran 3-6, Berry 3-8, Buie 2-6, Barnhizer 1-2, Roper 1-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beran 2, Nicholson 2). Turnovers: 14 (Buie 5, Beran 3, Nicholson 2, Roper 2, Audige, Barnhizer). Steals: 6 (Barnhizer 4,...
GEORGETOWN, CA
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 81, USC UPSTATE 70

Percentages: FG .522, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Bailey 3-4, Gainey 2-5, Surratt 1-2, Rideau 0-1, Smith 0-1, Broadnax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Langlais, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bailey 2, Broadnax 2, Gainey 2, Surratt 2, Langlais, N'diaye, Rideau, Smith). Steals: 4 (Bailey, Broadnax,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)2-08001. 2. Stanford4-07682. 3. Connecticut2-07046. 3. Louisville3-06815.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 2

Billikens hold off Memphis 90-84

The SLU Billikens won an early season battle with a tough non conference foe, holding off Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Yuri Collins led Saint Louis in scoring with 22 points. Gibson Jimerson added 17 points, while Javon Pickett scored 14. The Billikens led by four at halftime (47-43). They boosted that […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy