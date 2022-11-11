The SLU Billikens won an early season battle with a tough non conference foe, holding off Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Yuri Collins led Saint Louis in scoring with 22 points. Gibson Jimerson added 17 points, while Javon Pickett scored 14. The Billikens led by four at halftime (47-43). They boosted that […]

