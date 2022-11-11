ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Browns stack up before Week 10

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are staying at home after two weeks on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 7-3.

Miami is entering this matchup having won their last three despite injury issues piling up on the defensive side of the ball. New additions Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. made their debuts in aqua and orange last week and both appeared to fit right in, making immediate impacts.

The Browns, quarterbacked by former Dolphin Jacoby Brissett, haven’t been great this year. However, they have a number of talented players, led by a great one-two punch at running back that can really control a game and give them a chance against most opponents.

Here’s how the Dolphins and Browns stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 9th – 23.7 PPG

Browns: 7th – 25.0 PPG

Passing Offense

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 2nd – 293.6 passing YPG

Browns: 16th – 221.1 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 29th – 86.9 rushing YPG

Browns: 3rd – 164.6 rushing YPG

Total Offense

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dolphins: 5th – 380.4 YPG

Browns: 4th – 385.8 YPG

First Downs

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-11th – 20.8 first downs per game

Browns: 4th – 22.6 first downs per game

Penalties

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-21st – 6.4 penalties per game

Browns: t-21st – 6.4 penalties per game

Turnover Margin

Mandatory Credit: JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dolphins: t-22th – (-3)

Browns: t-26th – (-4)

Sacks Allowed

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Dolphins: 6th – 1.9 sacks allowed per game

Browns: t-7th – 2.0 sacks allowed per game

Scoring Defense

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-25th – 24.9 points allowed per game

Browns: t-25th – 24.9 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 23rd – 245.9 passing YPG

Browns: 15th – 208.3 passing YPG

Rushing Defense

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 14th – 117.4 rushing YPG

Browns: 22nd – 123.1 rushing YPG

Total Defense

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins: 24th – 363.3 YPG

Browns: 15th – 331.4 YPG

Sacks

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins: t-22nd – 1.9 sacks per game

Browns: t-16th – 2.4 sacks per game

