Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Browns stack up before Week 10

The Miami Dolphins are staying at home after two weeks on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, as Mike McDaniel’s team looks to improve their record to 7-3.

Miami is entering this matchup having won their last three despite injury issues piling up on the defensive side of the ball. New additions Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. made their debuts in aqua and orange last week and both appeared to fit right in, making immediate impacts.

The Browns, quarterbacked by former Dolphin Jacoby Brissett, haven’t been great this year. However, they have a number of talented players, led by a great one-two punch at running back that can really control a game and give them a chance against most opponents.

Here’s how the Dolphins and Browns stack up statistically going into Sunday:

Scoring Offense



Dolphins: 9th – 23.7 PPG

Browns: 7th – 25.0 PPG

Passing Offense



Dolphins: 2nd – 293.6 passing YPG

Browns: 16th – 221.1 passing YPG

Rushing Offense



Dolphins: 29th – 86.9 rushing YPG

Browns: 3rd – 164.6 rushing YPG

Total Offense



Dolphins: 5th – 380.4 YPG

Browns: 4th – 385.8 YPG

First Downs



Dolphins: t-11th – 20.8 first downs per game

Browns: 4th – 22.6 first downs per game

Penalties



Dolphins: t-21st – 6.4 penalties per game

Browns: t-21st – 6.4 penalties per game

Turnover Margin



Dolphins: t-22th – (-3)

Browns: t-26th – (-4)

Sacks Allowed



Dolphins: 6th – 1.9 sacks allowed per game

Browns: t-7th – 2.0 sacks allowed per game

Scoring Defense



Dolphins: t-25th – 24.9 points allowed per game

Browns: t-25th – 24.9 points allowed per game

Passing Defense



Dolphins: 23rd – 245.9 passing YPG

Browns: 15th – 208.3 passing YPG

Rushing Defense



Dolphins: 14th – 117.4 rushing YPG

Browns: 22nd – 123.1 rushing YPG

Total Defense



Dolphins: 24th – 363.3 YPG

Browns: 15th – 331.4 YPG

Sacks



Dolphins: t-22nd – 1.9 sacks per game

Browns: t-16th – 2.4 sacks per game