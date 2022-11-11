ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gG4qU_0j7jsAel00

Our friends over at Draft Wire put out a new two-round mock draft for 2023 and thanks to a big trade by the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are looking at three picks in the first 39 choices which is something to be excited about. Did this mock draft hit big for the Steelers? Let’s take a look.

First round-DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1J3T_0j7jsAel00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If there is an upside to the Steelers picking so high it is landing a truly elite defensive player in the first round. Without an offensive tackle worthy of the pick, Pittsburgh instead opts for defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter is a guy cut from the same mold as players like Fletcher Cox and Chris Jones just by virtue of the amount of havoc he can create on the inside whether it is rushing the passer or stuffing the run.

Second roud-EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcgjf_0j7jsAel00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Steelers go back to Georgia for edge rusher Nolan Smith. Smith is a bit undersized but is an attacking pass rusher who is solid dropping into coverage and a smart run defender. Smith would make an excellent rotational linebacker both inside and outside in the Steelers scheme.

Second roud (From Chicago)-OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnUCc_0j7jsAel00
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Dawand Jones might not be the complete tackle prospect of teammate Paris Johnson but there’s no denying his physical gifts and potential. A huge man with a powerful upper body, Jones has massive upside once he learns how to use his lower body better and settles into an NFL training program.

Overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3Yu8_0j7jsAel00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Honestly, this mock would be the best-case scenario for sure. It gives the Steelers the most impactful defender in the draft, a top-tier rotational edge rusher who can be a full-time starter and an offensive tackle who could start on the right and allow Chuks Okorafor to slide over to the left side. There are several interesting oline guys in the second round of this mock and a different once could emerge but landing Carter and Smith with the first two picks and the best offensive tackle on the board with that third pick is a winning draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sound off on hit that knocked out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot to say about the hit that knocked WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just over six minutes to go in the second quarter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Smith-Schuster on a routine third-down play. Smith-Schuster caught the ball and was just about to turn upfield only to be blindsided by Jaguars S Andre Cisco. The hit left Smith-Schuster concussed and out for the remainder of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson makes the College Football Playoff in latest bowl projections

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are currently 9-1 (7-0 ACC) with two more home games on the schedule before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game against North Carolina. Clemson is in a unique situation right now as their fate is no longer in their control after the team lost 35-14 to Notre Dame. They dropped from No.4 to No.10 in the last College Football Playoff rankings though there were people who felt the team deserved to drop further.  After a solid win against Louisville, where the Tigers played well, Swinney and his team will look to gain momentum heading into bowl season....
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy