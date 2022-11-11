ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers LB T.J. Watt plans to play vs Saints

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fdZs_0j7jrxQn00

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt told reporters he is planning to play versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and does not expect to be on a pitch count.

Watt went down with a partially torn pectoral in the first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt went on IR and missed the next seven games. During Watt’s absence, the Steelers defense completely fell apart and now finds itself among the worst in the NFL in yards and points allowed.

Last season Watt tied the single-season sack record with 22.5 and led the league for the second straight season. This year Watt is just hoping to salvage the Steelers season after his long absence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs have some roster decisions to make in next two weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have a few important roster decisions to make in the coming weeks. Frank Clark has already been reinstated from Reserve/Suspended list after serving his two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The team received a roster exemption for Clark, which will expire on Thursday, Nov. 17th. That means they’ll need a corresponding roster move to make space for Clark on the 53-man roster by this upcoming Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

After the 10th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 10, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play

German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 11?

The Kansas City Chiefs stacked their third consecutive win in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead and despite losing the turnover battle by a significant margin, they never really looked back. For the most part, those compiling power rankings had the Chiefs moving up this week. There was quite a bit of shuffling at the top, however, leading to some wild rankings heading into Week 11.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy