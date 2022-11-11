Steelers LB T.J. Watt plans to play vs Saints

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt told reporters he is planning to play versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and does not expect to be on a pitch count.

Watt went down with a partially torn pectoral in the first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt went on IR and missed the next seven games. During Watt’s absence, the Steelers defense completely fell apart and now finds itself among the worst in the NFL in yards and points allowed.

Last season Watt tied the single-season sack record with 22.5 and led the league for the second straight season. This year Watt is just hoping to salvage the Steelers season after his long absence.