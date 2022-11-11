Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
939theeagle.com
Police conducting death investigation in northeast Columbia
Police are responding to a northeast Columbia home for a death investigation. Officers have closed part of Blue Ridge Road between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station Road Monday morning. Authorities say there’s no threat to the community. There’s no word yet on who the victim is.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri’s winter weather advisory runs through noon Tuesday
Columbia, Ashland, Moberly, Fayette and much of the listening area remain under a winter weather advisory through noon today (Tuesday). National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that the system started as rain last night in Columbia, before changing to a rain/snow mix and then to all snow.
939theeagle.com
CrimeStoppers offering $2,500 reward as police search for ‘Columbia Prowler’
CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect labeled the ‘Columbia Prowler.’. Police say the suspect has been targeting young women that live alone. He’s been linked to several reported incidents in south Columbia dating back to August. Police describe him as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man between 5-foot-9 and six-feet with a slim build.
939theeagle.com
Guided tours to be offered Thursday evening at newly-expanded Southern Boone middle school
Thursday evening is your opportunity to tour the newly expanded and renovated Southern Boone middle school in fast-growing Ashland. An open house for the $7.7 million project is this evening from 5 to 6:30, with guided tours taking place at both 5:30 and 6. The project is being funded by...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Charges pending against Columbia murder suspect
Columbia Police are seeking first degree murder charges against a probationer suspected of killing a woman in a domestic violence incident. Detective Maggie Franks of CPD’s domestic violence enforcement unit says police are also seeking armed criminal action and child endangerment charges against 31-year-old Montez Lee Williams, who’s jailed without bond.
kbia.org
Republican Cindy O’Laughlin wins re-election in District 18 defeating former Mexico mayor, Ayanna Shivers
Republican Cindy O’Laughlin was re-elected as state senator for District 18. She beat out her opponent, Democrat Ayanna Shivers, with 75% of the vote. District 18, encompassing Northeast Missouri, used to be a Democratic stronghold. Wes Shoemeyer was the last Democratic state Senator to represent the district; he was elected 16 years ago in 2006. Now, O’Laughlin joins the all-Republican legislative representation in northeast Missouri.
