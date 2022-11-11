Kevin Richardson Gets Candid About The Backstreet Boys' Career

Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys recently shared the secret to their success and longevity.

Kevin said, "Our music that we made together. We put a lot of love into that music."

He continued, "We had quite a few radio hits that have become a time capsule for people. It reminds them of a less stressful time in their life, the good times, and it reminds them of loves past. We're happy to be part of their lives."

Richardson continued, "I look out in the audience at our shows, and I see three generations in the audience. It's incredible. Seeing the faces, seeing the smiles, feeling the energy, feeling the love, it has been a beautiful gift."

